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This holiday season, Miami Beach is trading snowflakes for sunshine and winter coats for ocean breezes, inviting travelers to experience a festive getaway with experiences found only in Miami Beach. From spectacular light shows illuminating iconic Art Deco architecture and live orchestral performances along Ocean Drive to outdoor holiday movies, seasonal celebrations and special offers at some of the destination’s most celebrated hotels, Miami Beach is bringing its signature energy and style to the most wonderful time of the year.

The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) is encouraging visitors to discover the destination’s holiday experiences, explore seasonal hotel savings and plan their getaway at ExperienceMiamiBeach.com. Travelers can also download the complimentary EXP Miami Beach Tours App for self-guided tours, insider recommendations and an interactive way to explore the destination throughout their stay.

“There’s something special about celebrating the holidays on Miami Beach, where visitors can enjoy the season against a backdrop of palm trees, beautiful beaches and iconic architecture,” said Mohan Koka, Chairman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. “Whether it’s enjoying an outdoor holiday concert, discovering festive installations along Ocean Drive or taking advantage of special hotel offers, Miami Beach provides a memorable way to celebrate the season.”

Visitors can start planning the season by visiting ExperienceMiamiBeach.com and downloading the complimentary EXP Miami Beach Tours App to discover festive experiences including:

Celebrate the Holiday Season Through Art with No Vacancy, Miami Beach: This holiday season, Miami Beach invites visitors to experience art in unexpected places with the seventh edition No Vacancy, a contemporary art exhibition that transforms 12 of the destination’s iconic hotels into vibrant galleries. On view through December 19, the free public art experience features site-specific installations by contemporary artists, offering a unique way to celebrate the season while exploring Miami Beach’s renowned hospitality and cultural scene. From striking visual displays to thought-provoking works of art, No Vacancy encourages visitors to step inside some of the destination’s most celebrated hotels and discover creativity around every corner. Whether enjoying a festive getaway or an afternoon of artistic discovery, the exhibition offers a refreshing alternative to traditional holiday activities, showcasing Miami Beach’s distinctive blend of art, architecture and hospitality.

Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights Presented by Miami Music Festival : Ocean Drive will sparkle this holiday season as the Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights returns on December 12, 13, 19 and 20th with a spectacular celebration of music, art and holiday magic. Presented by the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival (MMF), with support from the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and the City of Miami Beach, the free, family-friendly event transforms the façades of iconic Art Deco buildings, including The

Holiday Movies Under the Stars : Families and film lovers can enjoy complimentary outdoor movie screenings at SoundScape Park, where the New World Center’s expansive exterior wall becomes an open-air cinema. This year’s December lineup includes The Nightmare Before Christmas on December 9, Matilda on December 16 and Elf on December 23. Screenings begin at 8 p.m., and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for a memorable movie night beneath the Miami Beach sky.

New World Symphony’s Sounds of the Season : The New World Symphony brings the sounds of the holidays to Miami Beach with seasonal performances at the New World Center on December 18 and 19. The festive program features beloved holiday music, including selections from The Nutcracker , Home Alone and The Polar Express , along with familiar seasonal favorites.

“With warm temperatures, world-class dining, beautiful beaches and a calendar of holiday events, Miami Beach is an ideal destination for travelers looking to extend their seasonal celebrations,” adds Grisette Roque Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. “A selection of destination hotels is offering special promotions and added-value experiences, providing even more reasons to plan a holiday escape.”

Travelers seeking an elevated oceanfront getaway can enjoy savings of up to 20% at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, where contemporary Japanese-inspired design, exceptional dining and a collection of resort pools create a sophisticated coastal retreat. Located in the heart of South Beach, Loews Miami Beach Hotel offers an ideal setting for families and couples looking to enjoy the destination’s festive programming. Its Stay & Save package offers guests booking two or more nights a $75 daily dining credit, 25% off SOAK cabana and daybed rentals and 20% off Sea Spa treatments, subject to applicable terms. For travelers who prefer a boutique-style South Beach escape, BOULAN South Beach is offering daily breakfast and savings of up to 20% off its best flexible rate through the end of year.

From festive celebrations and oceanfront dining to cultural attractions and exclusive hotel offers, planning the perfect holiday getaway is easier than ever with ExperienceMiamiBeach.com and the complimentary EXP Miami Beach Tours App. Travelers are encouraged to visit ExperienceMiamiBeach.com to discover the latest holiday events, explore special hotel deals, browse curated itineraries and find insider recommendations for making the most of their time on Miami Beach. Whether planning a romantic escape, family vacation or last-minute holiday getaway, the website serves as a comprehensive resource for discovering the destination’s best experiences.

Visit ExperienceMiamiBeach.com to explore holiday happenings, hotel savings, dining recommendations and seasonal itineraries and download the complimentary EXP Miami Beach Tours App, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play, to discover self-guided tours, local attractions and memorable experiences throughout the destination.