Miami Beach’s Culinary Community Continues to Deliver Local Familiar Flavors and Dining Experiences to Enjoy at Home

Miami Beach, a city known for a variety of eclectic, international flavors and culinary experiences, is home to businesses dedicated to keeping locals connected through food. From iconic destinations like David’s Café Cafecito and Joe’s Stone Crab to local favorites including Planta South Beach and LT Steak & Seafood at The Betsy Hotel, Miami Beach’s go-to establishments are working to support the destination’s residents during this time.

“We continue to see our Miami Beach culinary community come together and offer creative ways for locals to still experience their favorite restaurants, dishes and cocktails from the comfort of home,” notes Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). “Miami Beach’s talented chefs and culinary visionaries are at the epicenter of preserving our city’s food culture through innovative menus and options for delivery or pick up.”

Locals, and even those outside of Miami Beach, can taste the international flavor of Miami Beach through current offers including:

David’s Café Cafecito – The iconic Cuban café is offering their breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu, and their world-famous coffee, for pick-up and delivery through services including Uber Eats, GrubHub, Doordash, and Seamless.

Joe’s Stone Crab – Locals can order their favorite signature dishes for flavors and delivery through Doordash or for pick-up by calling 305-673-0365. Premium cocktails are also available to order.

LT Steak & Seafood – This award-winning restaurant offers take-out and free delivery every day from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm. Weekly specials are available and a 50% discount on all bottles of wine. Order for delivery through Uber Eats, Postmates, or by calling 305-531-6100.

Planta South Beach – Order plant-based favorites for delivery on Uber Eats and Postmates. Wednesdays through Sundays from 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm, locals can score a 20% discount on pick-up orders by using the promo code TAKEOUT20.

7 Spices – The Mediterranean restaurant is offering a 25% discount when ordering directly through their website 7spicesmiami.com by using promo code COVID25. They are open for pick-up and delivery through Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Postmates.

Stubborn Seed – This South of Fifth restaurant gives the best spin on American cuisine and is available for pick-up and close-by delivery. A Gift Box including a six-inch specialty cake, bottle of bubbles, a personalized card, and candles for any special occasion, is available for special occasions.

Café Prima Pasta – The long-standing Miami Beach Italian spot is offering takeout and delivery through Uber Eats. Three-course specialty family meals that serve six or more can be ordered for takeout every day from 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm. Meals include a choice between two salads coupled with a choice of a protein or pasta dish with bread and butter and dessert. Happy Hour is also available from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

“To show support and celebrate Miami Beach’s food scene, we encourage all locals to follow @experiencemiamibeach on Facebook and Instagram, and @emiaamibeach on Twitter to see the latest offerings and inventive menus available,” adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. “We will actively continue to share incentives and deals from our city’s culinary community as we all work together during this time.”

Local business owners are encouraged to submit information to MBVCA@miamibeachvca.com and to tag @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter on current and upcoming offers and relevant updates. The MBVCA will reshare and add details to future posts as they continue to support the Miami Beach community.