Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road Officially Reopens Restaurants & Retail

Lincoln Road, Miami Beach’s premier 8-block pedestrian promenade, has officially reopened its retail and restaurants in accordance with the guidelines set by the City of Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County.

Prioritizing the health and safety of all visitors, the Lincoln Road District underwent extensive deep cleaning and beautification including pressure cleaning, surface sanitation, painting, the removal of fencing and barricades, and more – all prior to officially reopening to the public. Now that the Road has reopened, Miami Beach’s city sanitation staff will maintain the Road’s strict sanitation standards with daily cleaning, including an ongoing pressure washing schedule of all pedestrian surfaces. In addition, the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District (BID) has deployed the Road’s ambassador team to assist the public, request that visitors observe social distancing guidelines, and enhance the Road’s established daily cleaning schedule by wiping down all surfaces and touch points throughout the day.

The BID has also commissioned local artist Jayda Knight, who was once a set designer for the popular comedy show Saturday Night Live, to design fashionable face masks, set to arrive in June. These masks will be distributed by ambassadors free of charge to pedestrians who feel safest when donning protective gear. The use of face masks will be strongly encouraged when strolling Lincoln Road.

“With the City of Miami Beach reopening, the Lincoln Road BID is focused on fostering an environment centered around health, safety, and cleanliness,” says Tim Schmand, executive director of the Lincoln Road BID. “We look forward to all of our retailers and restaurants reopening and feel certain that the Road’s scenic, outdoor setting will provide an optimal, welcoming atmosphere for those seeking to enjoy shopping, dining, leisurely walks and cultural experiences in a safe, open-air environment.”