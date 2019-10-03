MIAMI short FILM FESTIVAL Heads Back to the Beach for its 18th Year

The 18th edition of the MIAMI short Film Festival is headed back to the beach this year, taking place at the Regal Cinemas on Lincoln Road November 4-9, 2019. This year’s event will showcase over 60 short films at 8 unique screenings throughout the week, and a variety of events including post-screening Q&A sessions, workshops, seminars, and parties. In continuing its new partnership with Deering Estate, the festival will also host auxiliary events at its theatre for those who can’t make it to the beach.

For it’s 18th year, official selections were chosen from over 1200 submissions across 45 countries. Every screening this year is unique, with an amazing selection of programming ranging from narratives and documentaries to music videos, animation, and experimental shorts. This year’s themes resonate with the current cultural climate, with topics such as gun control, immigration, and the environment. One highlight from this year is Safety, the criticallyacclaimed film directed by Fabrice Joubert. Adapted from the short story by Lydia Fitzpatrick, it centers around a small town boy trapped in his school gymnasium as gunfire erupts. The short has been sweeping the festival circuit and has Oscar buzz written all over it.

Outside of the week’s film screenings, there will also be several post-screening Q&A sessions with filmmakers and actors, as well as workshops and seminars throughout the week, with schedules to be confirmed. This is set to be one of the biggest festivals to date ,with over a dozen directors confirming attendance already. As always, the festival will host its opening night party and closing night gala, after the official awards ceremony

Founder and Executive Director William Vela is thrilled about this year’s selection of shorts and our partnership. “It’s amazing to see what brilliance comes out in film as a reflection of the times. This year’s films really speak to what is going on right now in the world, and shed light on these topics in a really interesting and innovative way.”

MIAMI short FILM FESTIVAL would not be possible without the support of The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, WOW MKTG, Starkwave Creative, Film Freeway, Withoutabox, Regal Cinemas, Deering Estate, and the Gale Hotel South Beach.

Tickets for all screenings are available now, visit www.miamisff.com for showtimes and complete programming. To keep up with all the action from the festival, follow @MIAMIshortFilmFestival on Facebook and @MIAMIsFF on Instagram and Twitter. Photo Caption: Director Marianne Farley after accepting the award for Best Narrative Short for her film “Marguerite”.