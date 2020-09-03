MIAMI SPA MONTHS LAUCHES IN CONTINUED SUPPORT OF THE LOCAL HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY

Part of the larger ‘Miami Shines’ recovery program, Miami Spa offers

spa treatments starting at $109 from August 7 to September 30

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) announces the launch of its lauded Miami Spa Months Program . Now in its 13th year, the program is the second-longest running within the Miami Temptations series, celebrated for highlighting the world-class spas and wellness facilities across Miami and the Beaches, and offering experiences at a fraction of the price. This year, the program has special meaning as the aim is to support the local hospitality industry – owners and employees – still impacted from closures and loss of business due to COVID-19. It will also offer a safe respite for Miamians and visitors, now through September 30. With flexibility on when participants can join in, nearly 20 are signed up thus far, with new additions coming daily. Full details are available at www.MiamiShines.com/MiamiSpa .

The launch of Miami Spa Months is just one of the GMCVB’s continued efforts to bolster Miamians and the local economy. It coincides with Miami Spice – which launched two months early and quickly pivoted to offer Spice To-Go and via outdoor dining – and Miami Eats , a regularly-updated resource of takeout and delivery offerings that launched in March. Miami Spa Months is a cornerstone of Miami Shines , a comprehensive travel and tourism recovery program to promote Greater Miami and the Beaches to locals, encouraging vacationing in their backyard. The program includes a strong lineup of promotional incentives across restaurants, hotels, spas, museums, and attractions.

“It’s been a tough time for our typically flourishing destination, which is why the GMCVB has continued rolling out our tried-and-true programs in addition to some new ones, with the goal of supporting our businesses and our people,” said William D. Talbert III, C.D.M.E., President and CEO of the GMCVB. “Greater Miami and the Beaches’ world-renowned spas play a role in the success of our community’s tourism industry, and we are committed to helping them generate business as we have for 13 years. Additionally, we feel locals and visitors can use some well-deserved relaxation and peace of mind now more than ever.”

During Miami Spa, locals and visitors will have access to the top luxury spas across Greater Miami and the Beaches, many of which rank among the “Best Spas in America.” The promotion offers up to 50 percent off treatments, giving access to things like lymphatic therapy, prenatal and couples’ massages, and med spa treatments such as acupuncture detoxes, starting at $109. All participating partners have been thoroughly vetted by GMCVB to adhere to CDC and Miami-Dade guidelines.

For a complete list of participating spas and offer details, please visit: GMCVB.com/MiamiSpa .

More information on the GMCVB’s response efforts and updates related to COVID-19 is available for the public and members via its website at https://www.GMCVB.com .