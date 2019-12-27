Michael Shvo Speaks at The Real Deal’s 6th Annual Showcase & Forum

Michael Shvo, Chairman & CEO of SHVO, joined The Real Deal’s 6th Annual Showcase & Forum in Mana Wynwood.

Over 3,500 guests attended the event and sipped champagne while gazing at the installation created by SHVO, celebrating The Raleigh, an iconic Miami Beach hotel recently purchased and under development by SHVO and his partners.

The installation was designed by Raymond Jungles using hundreds of real trees and plants the space was transformed into a jungle and featured a bronze gorilla sculpture by late French artists, Francois-Xavier Lalanne.

Michael Shvo took the stage with Jerome Hollo, Laurent Morali and Lisette Calderon in a panel discussion to discuss the next wave of South Florida development.

The panel was part of a broader forum that included the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson