MILA, SOUTH BEACH’S NEW ROOFTOP SANCTUARY AND MULTI-SENSORY CULINARY DESTINATION SERVING “MEDITERRASIAN CUISINE,” IS SET TO OPEN ITS DOORS IN 2020

Founded by Gregory and Marine Galy, MILA, a “MediterrAsian” restaurant, lounge and mixology bar, has announced it will open in South Beach Fall 2019. Located at 800 Lincoln Road, the rooftop space totaling 13,000 square feet and 247 seats will feature a multi-sensory culinary experience that draws influences from the shores of the Mediterranean and Japan, while creating a luxurious expression of ingredient-driven modern MediterrAsian cuisine and mindful mixology in a laid- back setting accentuated by clean-lines.

“MILA appeals to inquisitive people, explorers and experience-seekers who have experienced culture and destinations and have an appetite for discovery, newness and having a good time,” says CEO and co-founder Gregory. “MILA is the ideal place for those who appreciate luxury and refinement in an understated, relaxed environment and define themselves by their experiences.”

MILA’s cuisine is inspired by Asian and Mediterranean eating practices. The artfully balanced menu designed by Executive Chef Nicolas Mazier delivers a cohesive culinary story that marries health and nutrition with sensorial textures, flavors, and beautifully plated dishes. Signature dishes include: Crispy Sage with Spice Blend; Japanese Bouillabaisse Soup; Tartare of Bar with Coconut Cucumber Gelée; Daikon Salad Crab “Roll” with Lobster Bisque and Ossetra Caviar; Seared Wagyu Carpaccio with a Black Garlic Emulsion and Black Truffle; Temaki Style Nicoise Salad with Sesame Dressing; Zucchini Flowers and Ricotta Ravioli in Miso Truffle Broth; Colorado Lamb Chop with Shiso Cilantro Pesto. MILA is devoted to searching for top quality ingredients, freshness and flavor authenticity while playing with spices, herbs, oils and cooking techniques to bring along creativity and innovative savory combinations.

MILA’s bar program is curated by Diageo World Class award-winning mixologists Jennifer Le Nechet and Mido Yahi, paying homage to the artisans, brewers, distillers and farmers across the globe that provide beverages and ingredients that fuse the past with the present and evoke the spirit of Eudaimonia – the Greek word meaning peace of mind and contented happy state when traveling. To accommodate MILA’s extensive spirits program, there are two bars: MILA’s main bar and V by MILA (pronounced “Five” by MILA).

Located inside the main dining room, MILA’s main bar features thoughtful flavor combinations, handcrafted syrups and the finest liquors, and is broken down in four-fold: MILA Signatures, which

uses house-made sodas, infusions, cooking techniques and custom glassware; Interpretation of Classics using custom spices, house-made infusions and Asian ingredients; Classic Cocktails which uses premium spirits, original recipes and classic glassware; and Zero Proof, which are non-alcoholic beverages. Unique ingredients used in MILA’s mixology program include beeswax, smoked honey syrup, black walnut bitter, floral sake, sesame orgeat syrup, basil syrup, signature bloody mary spice blend, and butterfly pea tea infused vodka, to name a few.

On the terrace, guests can experience V by MILA – an upscale, whimsical, and avant-garde imbibing experience similar to an omakase kitchen, whereby guests have an exclusive front row seat to the world of bespoke mixology. The concept embodies the power of five – the five senses with which any food or drink should be enjoyed (sight, sound, smell, taste, touch); the five elements to which the experience pays homage (wood, fire, earth, metal and water); and the five pillars of MILA’s DNA (food, mixology, design, ambiance and people). V by MILA offers eight signature cocktails involving theatrical creations embracing the MediterrAsian fusion, highlighting all elements and modern techniques, such as liquid nitrogen, foams, gels, dry ice, no ice and fire. V by MILA only carries the finest brands and spirits, as well as the most unusual ingredients, flavors and textures such as coffee, soy sauce and seaweed.

MILA will also offer a comprehensive wine cellar, including first growth Bordeaux, grand cru Burgundies, Provence, Super Tuscans and highly allocated wines from Napa Valley, Piedmont, Champagne as well New World wines from the US, Australia and Latin America. In addition, MILA will also offer a large selection of Sakes from distinguished breweries.

Envisioned and crafted by the founders through their travels and experiences, and brought to life by interior designer Olya Volkova, MILA’s design weaves traditional and noble materials such as reclaimed woods, unpolished floors, untainted stones, handmade linen and cotton fabrics together to create a symphony of perfection. MILA’s aesthetic fuses minimalistic Cycladic islands design with Japan’s Wabi Sabi philosophy of embracing life’s unpredictability and accepting imperfections as beauty. Sculptures, paintings and ceramic art made of metal, clay and wood are placed throughout the restaurant to further enhance the theme, making the entire venue a curated aesthetic sanctuary.

MILA’s 150-seat main dining room further bridges the spirited connection of the Mediterranean and Asian concepts with earth tones, sleek wooden and canvas furniture and tear drop pendant lights. French carving master Etienne Moyat sculpted MILA’s wooden dining room wall with an intricate swirling pattern simulating roots. Both bars feature dim lighting and cozy chairs that offers the ideal atmosphere for lingering over drinks and losing track of time, whether during sunset hour or after-dinner digestifs.

The 5,000 sqft terrace includes a 3,000 sqft generous and serene water-feature and luxurious landscape, that is able to accommodate up to 100 guests. Two exclusive cabanas frame the water space for private dining, while lounge seating surrounds the terrace. The open-sky sanctuary effortlessly blends modernity and tranquility with clean lines and organic materials.

“Not just a restaurant concept, MILA was created with the intent of giving guests a place to slow down, disconnect from the outside world and live in the moment with loved ones,” says co-owner Marine. “Considering that food is love and life, MILA is the perfect opportunity to find peace and relax as they immerse themselves in the sanctuary.”

For special events and occasions dining, MILA offers two private rooms. The first room accommodates up to 14 guests, while the second room accommodates 12 guests. However, both private dining rooms are designed to seamlessly merge together to cater to larger parties. Those seeking to host an even more private event at MILA have the option of buying out the venue, which accommodates a total of 500 guests.

Tying in the design and MILA’s DNA concept, curated scent and sounds also enhance the experience. Enticing guests’ nose upon arrival, Marine has collaborated with Aroma 360 to develop an exclusive olfactive signature for a total sensorial experience. Scent notes include shiso leaves, yuzu, palo santo, suede, patchouli and vetiver. A soundtrack of vibrant and captivating rhythms inspired by the world transports guests into lively yet sophisticated moments.

MILA is located at 800 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Learn more about the brand by visiting www.milarestaurant.com.

Restaurant Hours:

Sunday – Wednesday | 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday – Saturday | 6 p.m.-12 a.m.