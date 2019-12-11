Mondrian’s New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

This New Year’s Eve, the Mondrian South Beach is the incomparable Miami party destination for South Beach’s high-flying revelers. Miami’s renowned extravagance comes to fruition at this New Year’s Eve extravaganza, with seating options that range from ballroom and poolside to beachfront and balcony.

Enjoy a four-hour premium open bar as you look out upon Miami’s stunning Biscayne Bay. At the Mondrian, Miami’s best will mix and mingle when they’re not dancing to the live DJ’s electrifying set of Top 40, hip hop, and house hits and mashups. Enjoy a breathtaking fireworks show on the bay as you ring in the New Year in style with an exhilarating live countdown and complimentary champagne toast. With a host of exclusive VIP options, the Mondrian is sure to be the hottest ticket in South Beach this NYE.

Times: 8 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Address: 1100 W Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139

Ticket Link: https://www.newyears.com/miami/mondrian-hotel