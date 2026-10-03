More than green space, parks are a refuge and a worthy investment

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When we enter a park, we don’t always think about what is involved in making that experience a pleasant one.

We expect the gates to be open when they should be, the trails to be maintained, the fields prepared for play, allowing us to exercise, celebrate, or simply take a pause. Parks are a constant in our lives, and that reliability is the result of thoughtful investment, careful planning, and the dedication of our team members who believe every resident deserves access to exceptional public spaces.

At the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department, we understand that parks are far more than open spaces. Every improvement we make, every program we offer, and every employee who greets a visitor contributes to creating spaces that belong to everyone. That sense of belonging is exactly why investing in parks matters.

Communities evolve, and so must the public spaces that serve them. As neighborhoods change, parks adapt their programs, improve accessibility, and introduce new amenities that reflect the needs of today’s residents while preserving the character of the past that makes them unique.

Oak Grove Park is a wonderful example of that philosophy in action.

Located in unincorporated Miami-Dade County, near North Miami Beach, Oak Grove Park became part of the county park system in 1970 as Miami-Dade expanded its commitment to preserving green space for public use. For decades, its 22 acres of mature oak trees surrounded a picturesque lake and offered visitors a peaceful retreat where wildlife and people could coexist. It remains one of those special places where life in a big city seems to slow down.

But Oak Grove Park has become more than just a place of natural beauty. It demonstrates how strategic, long-term investment can transform a beloved community park into an even greater community resource.

For many years, the park’s modest community center served local families through after-school programs, summer camps, and neighborhood events. Recognizing both the growing needs of the community and the importance of expanding recreational opportunities, Miami-Dade County invested in a new vision. The Father Gerard Jean-Juste Community Center, a 20,000-square-foot multipurpose facility, opened in 2019. Named in honor of the renowned Haitian human rights advocate, the center brought new life and vitality to the park.

Today, it hosts Active Older Adult programs, Learn2Swim classes, youth activities offered in partnership with The Children’s Trust, fitness programs, cultural events, and community gatherings inside a beautiful ballroom capable of hosting 200 guests. Featuring stunning public art within, it serves residents of every age and every background, proving that when we invest in parks, we invest in everyone.

Of course, functional and inviting facilities are only part of the equation. Parks have their own unique personalities because of the people who dedicate themselves to serving others.

At Oak Grove Park, 14 park professionals oversee daily operations and programming, while an additional 10 aquatics team members help teach lifesaving swim skills and ensure visitors can safely enjoy the pool and splash pad. Team members like Kingsley, the aquatics manager, who has devoted more than a decade to Miami-Dade County Parks and now oversees the aquatic facility, and park manager Vallery, who has been with us since 2019, exemplify the commitment found throughout our department.

Under their leadership, thousands of children have learned to swim, families have gathered for celebrations, older adults have improved their health and made connections through recreation, and residents of all ages have discovered new passions through programs ranging from tai chi and martial arts to soccer and group fitness classes.

These successes don’t come easily. Every capital improvement represents years of planning, public engagement, community needs assessments, design, engineering, and thoughtful stewardship of taxpayer dollars. They reflect our responsibility to make lasting investments that will benefit our community.

That commitment continues today. The park has continued to evolve with the addition of state-of-the-art soccer fields in 2022 and a brand-new nature-based playground opening this fall. Combined with free tennis courts, an outdoor fitness zone, an indoor gymnasium, and countless recreational opportunities, Oak Grove Park continues to grow alongside the community it serves.

And this is just one of many examples.

Across Miami-Dade County, our parks form a network of public spaces that improve every aspect of community life. The value of parks should not be measured solely in acres, facilities, or budgets, which is why continued investment in parks matters.

Every dollar invested is ultimately an investment in the community who use it and the neighborhoods that surround it. This commitment ensures that residents will continue to have welcoming places to play, explore, celebrate, or simply disconnect. Because strong communities are built around great parks, and great parks are built through the shared vision to invest in them.

Christina White is Director, Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department.

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