MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL III POINTS RETURNS MAY 1 & 2

Alternative music and arts festival, III Points, today revealed its daily lineup and the addition of 40+ musical performances from renowned and rising Miami-based artists. Rounding out its carefully curated lineup of over 100+ acts across pop, hip-hop, rock, electronic and experimental music genres, the two-day gathering is set to take over the 100,000-sq. ft. Mana Wynwood in the heart of Miami’s Wynwood Arts District May 1-2, 2020. Two-day GA, single day and VIP passes are on sale now at www.iiipoints.com.

III Points will kick the weekend off on Friday, May 1st with highly anticipated headlining sets from The Strokes, Disclosure, Amon Tobin Presents Two Fingers, and Stereolab, plus performances from Bedouin, Danny Daze B2B Mall Grab, Sevdaliza, Maribou State (DJ), (Sandy) Alex G and just added, local, cutting-edge musicians including Laura (of Miami), Patrick Walsh, Plastic Pinks, Soulsdeparted, True Vine, and more.

On Saturday, May 2nd, the festival will wrap with headlining performances from Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan, Kaytranada, Caribou, Chris Lake, Tycho, Green Velvet, along with sets from Homeshake, Omar Apollo, Nicola Cruz (Live A/V), Mano Le Tough, 100 Gecs, and Miami-based artists Basti, Bear, Bed Scene, Coffintexts, Monterrey, Nicholas G. Padilla, Poorgrrrl and many more. See below for the full list of artists playing each day.

For two days, III Points will transform one of the city’s most vibrant, happening districts into an inimitable immersive experience with thoughtfully curated stage designs featuring the latest in technology, stunning living art activations from renowned international and regional artists, exquisite food and beverage offerings highlighting local cuisine and culture, and more.

Single-day GA passes, starting at $79, and single-day VIP passes, starting at $139, go on sale Thursday, March 5th at 7am PT / 10am ET at www.iiipoints.com. Two-day GA passes, starting at $149, and VIP passes, starting at $299, are on sale now. For the first time, III Points is offering a payment plan option for its two-day passes, with just a $49.99 deposit for GA and $89.99 deposit for VIP.

Details on art installations and more will be announced soon. For additional information, visit www.iiipoints.com.

