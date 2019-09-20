National Hotel Celebrates National Yoga Month

Miami Beach Chamber
Miami's Community Newspapers

When in Miami Beach, relax your body and clear your mind by joining the National Hotel this National Yoga Month.  On Sunday, September 29th, the National Hotel will be hosting a Namaste Retreat with local yoga guru, Jenny Cornero. Aspiring yogis can enjoy a full day of classes, meditation exercises, vegetarian meals and access to the hotel’s beach, pool and additional amenities. Participants may purchase early bird tickets for $175 until 9/25 and regular priced tickets for $225 on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-retreat-at-the-national-hotel-tickets-72743891939

 


Namaste Day Retreat Schedule:

  • 6:30 AM- Rejuvenate Meditation and Silent Walking on the Beach
  • 8:00 AM- Realign Yoga Class (90 min)
  • 10:00 AM- Reboot Vegetarian Brunch
  • 10 AM to 4 PM- Free time to enjoy the pool, fitness center, beach chairs, etc.
  • 4:00 PM- Revive Yoga Class (90 min)
  • 5:30 PM- Tea Time
  • 6:00 PM- Refresh Meditation and Silent Walking on the Beach
  • 7:00 PM- Recharge Vegetarian Dinner

Yoga Classes

In addition to the Namaste Retreat, the National Hotel offers four 75-minute Hatha-based yoga classes at Aqua Club and Lounge’s North Deck a week, featuring a sequence of breathing exercises and traditional yoga poses, followed by a deep guided relaxation that will leave you full of energy and in a peaceful state of mind.  Classes are open to all levels and are offered every Tuesday & Thursday at 7:00 PM, and on Saturdays & Sundays at 10:00 AM. Yoga classes are $20 per class but during the month of September, enter Namastenational* for $10 off classes. Purchase online: https://nationalhotel.com/events/

