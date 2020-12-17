New Year’s Eve at Chotto Matte

On Thursday, Dec. 31, Chotto Matte is inviting guests to enter a world of cosmic dystopia, leaving 2020 behind while entering its bright futuristic “Dystropolis” New Year’s Eve celebration in the heart of South Beach. The lavish party will start at 4 p.m. and continue late, so diners can enjoy futuristic beats by Chotto Matte’s resident DJ and savor its signature Nikkei sharing menus while sipping on cosmic cocktails throughout the night.

Diners can select from two prix fixe menus:

Nikkei Menu I: features popular dishes including “O-toro” nikkei sashimi, lobster ceviche, wagyu and foie gras gyoza, slow cooked BBQ beef “asado de tira,” branzino fillet tempura, “chu-toro sato maki” salmon, and “Machu Picchu Mountain” pistachio ice cream. ($150 per person) Nikkei Menu II: includes an array of best-sellers including “chu-toro” nikkei sashimi, king crab spring roll, “arroz chaufa lobster” lobster spicy sesame soy fried rice, wagyu striploin “a la parrilla,” dover sole tempura, “o-toro sato maki” salmon, and “Magical Chocolate Ball” cake. ($200 per person)

Both menus include a welcome cocktail upon arrival (choice of Yuzu Martini, Lychee Picante, or Chotto Espresso Martini) and a glass of Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut champagne for the midnight toast.

That’s not all — After 9 p.m. Chotto Matte is offering bar packages, which include two bottles of champagne. Diners can choose from the following four packages: Dom Perignon 2006 + Belvedere ($725), Dom Perignon 2006 + Don Julio 1942 ($950), Veuve Clicquot + Belvedere ($475), Veuve Clicquot + Don Julio Blanco ($475).

Dress code: #ComeAsYouAre with a dash of space-bot cosmic style!

Chotto Matte is located at 1666 Lenox Ave #1664, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website: https://chotto-matte.com/miami/whats-on/nye-2021/