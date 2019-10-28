NEWLY OPENED, THE HORSE SHOE FARM CONCEPT RETREAT BLENDS THE FEEL OF STAYING AT A PRIVATE FARMHOUSE WITH FIVE-STAR LUXURY AMENITIES

Flexible Accommodations from Small Cottages to Five-Bedroom Manors Make it Possible for Both Individual and Group Stays to Enjoy Upscale Farm Living with a Spiritual Wellness Ethos

Originally a working farm in the 1950s, The Horse Shoe Farm was recently transformed by the Turchin Family into an iconic riverfront farm retreat set on 85 acres in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. With a combination of cozy cottages and expansive manors, staying here, whether for an escape or as part of a group, has the feel of being on a private farm, but with five-star amenities and nuances for spiritual wellness.

The Horse Shoe Farm officially opened its doors in October 2018 for guests looking to experience the magic of this sanctuary, and their new home away from home. It boasts an unparalleled spa experience in an authentic renovated barn; a meditation path and other nooks for enlivening the spirit; a high-end concierge service to provide private chefs, jets, hot air balloon rides and the like; a stable for horses with seven stalls, an outdoor riding ring and other equestrian facilities; over 50 acres of fenced pasture; a hen house complete with chickens, goats and other farm animals; and private event spaces for weddings, family gatherings, and retreats. The property is conveniently located 10 miles from Asheville Regional Airport, which has direct flights from many major U.S. cities. Its scenic surroundings and rustic chic ambiance will create an experience to never be forgotten.

Inside the Lodgings

There are two five-bedroom and one three-bedroom luxury vacation homes, three three-bedroom cottages and one one-bedroom loft in total available for booking individually or combined. Each has its own special charm with fully equipped kitchens and outdoor space with vast views of the beautiful landscape. Rates start at $250 per night for the one-bedroom loft and go upwards in price to $2,000 a night for the Magnolia Manor, which has five-bedrooms, five-baths and 4,800 sq. ft. of living space.

With a totally of 22 guestrooms and 18.5 baths, The Horse Shoe Farm sleeps up to 50 guests, and can be rented in its entirety starting at $6,000 per night, making it the perfect choice for an intimate wedding, family gathering or corporate retreat.

Boasting over 50 acres of fenced-in pasture, The Horse Shoe Farm is also well loved by pets. Dogs are invited to stay in all the accommodations [except for The Stable House and The Farmhouse Loft] for an additional fee of $150, limited to one dog per house.

The Stable Spa

Housed in a soulful yet stylish converted barn, The Stable Spa promises to bring an unparalleled wellness experience to match its peaceful, natural setting. Inspired by the elements of the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains, the menu offers a selection of treatments with the intention to nourish and heal the body, mind and spirit. Going beyond the typical treatments, The Stable Spa offers immersive experiences such as vibration healing sessions, inner guidance sessions and sound baths that will have guests leaving soul-connected and grounded in serenity.

Around the Farm

The central hub of the The Horse Shoe Farm is the The Farmhouse. It serves as a communal living space, game room and place to enjoy, socialize and meet your neighbors. Play basketball, ping-pong, corn hole, and board games, enjoy a puzzle, take out the mountain bikes for a ride or make use of the easel and paint to fulfill your inner artist ambitions. The complimentary activities around The Farm are also endless: Take advantage of the ball fields for a game of kickball; quiet your mind during a group meditation or yoga class; test your aim at archery; bike, hike or walk the trails; make s’mores around the fire pit; pet the farm animals; go fishing in the pond; tend to the organic garden; and paddle board down the river.

Concierge Services

A stay at The Horse Shoe Farm is more than just a stay at a private farmhouse. Making this the ultimate luxury retreat and guaranteed to ensure a stress-free time is its long list of concierge services to address any type of request, including, but not limited to: grocery delivery, private chef, catering, personal shopping, luxury car and aircraft rentals, equestrian activities, and off-site excursions, such as hot air balloon rides and helicopter tours, among many others.

Equestrian Facilities

For the guest who would like to come with their own horses, The Horse Shoe Farm’s horse stable features seven stalls; an outdoor, fenced riding ring; two field run-ins; and over 50 acres of fenced pasture; plus, a tack room, wash stall and feed room. Located near many equestrian destinations, The Horse Shoe Farm offers a range of options available to meet equine boarding and horse stable rental needs. Rates start at $30 per horse per night and $25 per trailer per night.

Spiritual Wellness

Once a guest’s needs are taken care of as expected from a luxury vacation destination, The Horse Shoe Farm goes one step further, and inspires guests to take the time for introspection and personal growth. A complimentary, make-your-own juice bar with locally sourced ingredients is available with a breakfast of breads, jams and fruits as a nod to the Turchin family belief that starting off with fresh juice sets the tone for a happy and healthy day. From there, guests are urged to head to The Silo, a transformed space for contemplation and introspection, meditation, journaling, reading or just to breathe. The walls of the space are filled with motivational messages from past visitors, where guests are invited to leave their own mark if so inclined. Another place for soul growing is The Labyrinth, a meditation and walking path, made from repurposed bricks, designed to facilitate life-changes and healing. Guests are encouraged to set an intention, listen to their soul and experience one of the best views at the property.

A Farmstead Event

Built on a foundation of community and family, The Horseshoe Farm is a place for gathering and connection. It has three expansive, climate-controlled indoor spaces, a covered bridge with scenic pond views and countless acres of outdoor space set against the dramatic vistas of Mount Pisgah, which provides the perfect setting to events of all sizes and styles, whether an intimate reception or an extravagant multi-day affair.

With over 15,000 sq ft of combined indoor space and limitless outdoor space options, The Horse Shoe Farm can host an event of any size. While only 50 guests may stay on property at one time, the on-site event coordinator can assist with recommendations of nearby accommodations for larger parties.

The Horse Shoe Farm is located at 155 Horse Shoe Farm Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28791. To book call (828) 393-3034.