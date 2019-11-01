NOVIKOV LAUNCHES ONE OF MIAMI’S ONLY DIM SUM TROLLEYS

As temperatures might be dropping, NOVIKOV Miami is heating up for the season. The reputable international Chinese-Japanese concept will be launching one of Miami’s only dim sum trolleys. Growing off the success from their generous 3-course Sunday brunch ($23), the must-see Downtown Miami destination will also unveil a new line of siu mai dumplings offered from the stylish cart. Fashionable locals and visitors can pair their favorite dishes aside $23 bottles of Whispering Angel and $40 Louis Roederer Brut Champagne. Just in time for cooler weather, guests can cherish the beautiful Miami surroundings while dining al fresco on the outside terrace, overlooking Biscayne Bay.

During the Sunday trolley service, a cart will glide gracefully throughout the glamorous and high-energy dining room and terrace setting. Diners then can custom select their siu mai that will be prepared tableside and garnished with lavish toppings. Additionally, Novikov will honor their Sunday dim sum menu ($23) which include dishes like a Hot and Sour King Crab Soup, Saffron and Sweet Corn Dim Sum, Kimchi and Wagyu Dim Sum, Crispy Peking Duck and Grilled Branzino. Desserts cost an additional $6 each and include a new Matcha Tiramisu and Lychee Panna Cotta crafted by renowned Pastry Chef Karina Rivera.

New Siu Mai include:

King Crab and Shrimp Siu Mai garnished with caviar ($28)

garnished with caviar ($28) Peking Duck and Foie Gras Siu Mai topped with crispy duck skin and plum sauce ($23)

topped with crispy duck skin and plum sauce ($23) Wagyu and Truffle Siu Mai finished with Chinese chives served with a yuzu truffle sauce ($23)

Sunday brunch takes place from noon until 5 PM, a resident DJ will also play St. Tropez inspired sounds from 1-5 PM. For reservations, visit Open Table or call 305-489-1000. For more information on NOVIKOV Miami, visit www.NovikovMiami.com.

WHERE: NOVIKOV Miami

300 S. Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33130

WHEN: 12-5 PM