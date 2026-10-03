Optiq wants to be your first Cadillac EV

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In 2026, Cadillac overhauled its entry-level electric SUV, the Optiq.

The 2026 model flips the script: single-motor rear-wheel drive is now standard. That RWD motor makes 315 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, good for a 0-60 mph run in about 5.5 seconds and an EPA-estimated 317 miles of range.

Dual-motor AWD moves to the options list, where it bumps output to 440 horsepower and 498 pound-feet, dropping the 0-60 time to roughly 4.5 seconds, with an estimated 303 miles of range. Starting at more than $50,000, every Optiq keeps the same 85-kWh battery pack, so the range spread comes purely from how hard you are asking the motors to work.

The other big story is the new Optiq-V, Cadillac’s first shot at a genuinely quick electric Caddy. It pairs dual motors for 519 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, cutting the 0-60 sprint to about 3.5 seconds. Range takes a hit, landing between roughly 250 and 278 miles depending on wheel and tire choice, and the V starts at more than $68,000. It arrives with adaptive suspension, Brembo performance front brakes, black six-piston fixed brake calipers and 21-inch satin graphite wheels.

Pricing across the lineup starts at $50,900 for the base RWD Luxury trim, a meaningful drop from where the 2025 model landed, thanks largely to RWD becoming the default. Sport, Premium Luxury, and Premium Sport trims fill in the middle of the range, with AWD available as a roughly $3,500 upcharge on any trim short of the V, where it comes standard.

Every 2026 Optiq also features the North American Charging Standard, which means direct access to Tesla’s Supercharger network without an adapter dangling off your bumper. That’s a genuinely useful upgrade for anyone doing the I-95 corridor run up to Cape Canaveral or beyond. Cadillac says the base RWD setup can add up to 81 miles of range in 10 minutes on a fast charger.

Dimensionally, this is a compact SUV, at 189.8 inches long, 75.3 inches wide, and 64.7 inches tall, with seating for five, 26 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, and 57 cubic feet with them folded.

Standard equipment on the base Luxury trim includes heated front seats, a 33-inch horizon display, Google built-in compatibility, 19-speaker AKG Studio Surround and more – a well-equipped starting point, even before you start checking option boxes.

For South Florida buyers cross-shopping European compact luxury EVs, the Optiq’s combination of real-world range, NACS charging access, and a sub-$50,000 starting price makes it one of the more sensible electric entries into the Cadillac brand yet and the V-Series gives it a genuine performance halo it never had before.

Give the 2026 Cadillac Optiq a spin and tell me what you think.

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