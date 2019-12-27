Pelé Soccer Lincoln Road – Grand Opening Event Celebration

On Thursday, November 14th, Pelé Soccer, a one-of-a-kind soccer retail experience founded by the legend himself, Pelé, celebrated the opening of its new Lincoln Road store. Guests enjoyed a Virtual Reality Soccer Stadium Experience made possible by Inter Miami CF, South Florida’s new Major League Soccer expansion team, as well as a special soccer freestyle performance featuring top ranked street soccer player Jayzinho and top ranked soccer freestyler Frankie Flo. Additionally food by Coyo Taco and beer sponsored by Heineken were served. The event featured an exclusive fashion presentation curated and produced by Teslart showcasing the newest collections from Pelé Soccer as well as Inter Miami CF’s latest collections in true soccer streetwear style. Event guests were the first to preview the new store window display curated exclusively by Inter Miami CF debuting this season’s collection and were able to design their own Pelé Soccer x Inter Miami CF custom jersey. Pelé Soccer also partnered with local artist ABSTRK who was on-site live painting game balls, jerseys and cleats which were raffled off at the end of the event to a few lucky winners.

