PIONEERING WYNWOOD RESTAURANT, R HOUSE, REEMERGES WITH NEW MENU OFFERINGS AND OUTDOOR GARDEN SPACE

Situated in the heart of Wynwood Arts District, one of Miami’s most culturally askew neighborhoods, R House is a contemporary restaurant & bar as heralded for its soulful menu as it was for its bustling weekend brunch scene. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, R House proprietors, executive chef/owner, Rocco Carulli, and director of operations/husband, Owen Bale, saw amidst the mandated closures and restrictions an opportunity to revamp, refine and relaunch a refreshed iteration of the restaurant. Now, as they approach their seven-year anniversary, the Wynwood eatery known best for its modern American plates, extravagant drag performances and lively atmosphere is officially announcing its bold, new Latin-inspired menu and elevated bar program inspired by the vivacious flavors of Miami.

“I’m sure I am not alone when I say, this has been a difficult time for everyone in the restaurant and hospitality business,” says Rocco Carulli. “We’ve implemented major changes to our space to ensure a safe, fun environment for our guests without compromising our identity. We used this time wisely to revive our menu and iron out entertainment protocol so needless to say we’re ecstatic to be seating customers again, and grateful for this chance to elevate all aspects of R House.” A major aspect to that elevation, newly appointed manager, Fabio Romero, formerly of Sugarcane has joined the team and will oversee all restaurant operations and monitor safety measures.

Chef Rocco‘s new menu is nothing short of an ode to Miami – set to go live on Friday, October 16 – mixing the flavors of the Magic City’s Latin flair, his classic culinary training and deep experience with global cuisine. The dinner menu is divided into ten sections: Arepas, Empanadas, Croquetas, Ceviches, Tostones, Charcuterie, Salads, Sandwiches, Large Plates and Snacks. To start, new offerings to include a variety of shareables boasting the bold Latin flavors Miamians crave and visitors long for. Standout starters include the Arepa with coffee-braised short rib, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and crispy onions; Empanada with mojo pork, roasted maize and feta; and Croquetas with roasted sweet potato, and queso de mano verde. The appetizer highlights continue with the wildly refreshing Red Snapper Ceviche made with passion fruit, watermelon radish, jalapeno and red onion; and Shrimp Tostones with avocado, heirloom tomato pico de gallo and cilantro crema.

Flavorful and comforting Sandwiches, are not to be missed such as the Cuban; slow roasted mojo pork, serrano ham, pickles, local mustard, swiss cheese served on Zak The Baker bread; and the Angus Burger topped with shredded pork, swiss cheese and chipotle BBQ served on a brioche bun. Heartier dishes from the Large Plates showcase an eclectic mix of Latin-inspired dishes including Short Rib Ropa Vieja with roasted red pepper sauce and maduros; Peruvian Aji-Roasted Chicken; and Moqueca, a modern version of the traditional Brazilian seafood stew made with local fish, Florida shrimp, scallops, ginger, coconut milk, tomatoes and peppers. Guests can end on a sweet note with a selection of decadent desserts like the Rainbow Churros with spiced liquid chocolate; Passionfruit Tres Leches; and Dark Chocolate Coconut Clusters made with pumpkin, sunflower and chia seeds.

In addition to the refreshed R House dinner menu, the neighborhood gem recently revamped their sought-after Brunch offerings. Hosted by Athena Dion (Miss Ultimate Miami Drag Queen), the famed R House Brunch features an impressive spread of brunch items to nosh on while enjoying Miami’s most storied Drag performances.

French Toast topped with fresh berries and whipped cream; Bomba Rice Veggie Bowl, butternut squash, cauliflower, mushrooms, Brussels sprouts, peppers; R Cuban Breakfast with scrambled eggs, moros y cristianos and tostones; and Avocado Toast served with bacon, fried egg and garlic mushrooms. Brunch sides are served a la cart Mac and Cheese with mozzarella, black truffle and porcini mushrooms; Grilled Italian Pork Sausage or Quinoa Salad. Additional a la carte offerings include Sweet Chili Chicken Wings; Truffle Parm Hand Cut Fries; and Guacamole.

Much like the fare, the cocktail program at R House highlights the bounty of Latin America’s indigenous ingredients as well as pay homage to Miami’s rich cocktail heritage. Developed by El Tucan/Marion alumnus, Jose Romero, new cocktails are sure to be as renowned as R House’s plates and divided into two sections. R House Signatures feature the Frisky Rabbit – fresh pressed carrot juice shaken with Beefeater gin, yuzu juice and Aperol; and El Sancho – Vida mezcal, freshly muddled pineapple, lemon, cinnamon syrup and jalapeno. From the Latin Classics, La Reina Margarita – fresh avocado muddled with jalapeno, mint, a pinch of salt and Ancho Reyes chile liquor; and Un Cafecito Por Favor – a Cuban riff on an Espresso Martini, Cuban coffee shaken with Stoli Vanilla vodka and Kahlua served straight up.

True to its Wynwood roots, the 6,000 square-foot indoor/outdoor restaurant is designed to emulate the modern feel of an art gallery. The spacious yet, intimate 200-seat space features a large dining room with a 12-seat bar, a charming outdoor terrace adorned with string lights and tropical foliage and lounge area where guests may continue to enjoy all R House has to offer. Eclectic and cozy, the eatery’s industrial feel has softened post-pandemic; with cool textures and funky colors, the reimagined decor bring life to the space adding to the convivial energy that lives on at R House.

R House, located at 2727 NW 2nd Avenue in Wynwood. The restaurant is open Wednesdays & Thursdays from 4PM to 10PM; Fridays from 4PM to 11PM; Saturdays from 11:30AM to 11PM & Sundays from 11:30AM to 6PM. Happy Hour is available from 4PM to 6:30PM Wednesday through Friday. The restaurant will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice. Telephone: (305) 576-0201; www.rhousewynwood.com.

Follow R House: @rhousewynwood