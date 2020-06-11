Presenting Sip with #SOBEWFF – live virtual mixology lessons!

Learn how to mix cocktails alongside one of Miami’s favorite Instagram food and drink maestros, Gio Gutierrez aka @ChatChowTV during Sip with #SOBEWFF – a 20-part virtual, live mixology and educational series to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One. Join Gio and some of Miami’s top bartenders, mixologists, and spirit experts as they guide you through the creation of their favorite cocktails, answering your questions LIVE along the way. Swirl, clink and toast the night away while sipping on your own custom libations, as SGWS Wynwood – Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits’ multi-purpose hospitality and education center, and one of Miami’s newest venues – welcomes you through its virtual doors to reveal a mixology class worth making it through the week for!

Proceeds will benefit the SOBEWFF® & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund, which provides financial support to independently owned and operated restaurants and bars impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. To learn more, visit the Fund page here.

Scroll down to view the class list, and check back for more classes being added every day. Limited spots available, so make sure to reserve your virtual seat today!