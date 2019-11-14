Red Sox Baseball leyend, Hall of Fame ’15 Pedro Martinez received the key to the city of Miami Beach and releases spanish version of his book, PEDRO, to raise funds to support families

Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher, Pedro Martinez, presented last night the spanish version of his book PEDRO, la autobiografía. All proceeds from the book sales and merchandise will raise funds for his non-profit organization, Pedro Martinez Foundation, which supports thousands of children and their families in the United States and Latin America.

The evening kicked off with a red carpet, in which were recognizable celebrities, athletes, artists and producers, such as Elvis Crespo, Francisca Lachapel, Clarissa Molina, Manu Manzo, Orlando “Duque” Hernandez, Alcides Escobar, Anibal Sanchez and many more. The event with heavy media presence was held last night, held at Prime Private in Miami Beach and it was proceeded with a cocktail reception that featured many legends and longtime friends of Martinez.

In addition to the book signing, Dan Gelber, the City of Miami Beach Mayor, surprised the Dominican baseball legend and gave Martinez the key to the City of Miami Beach, with an honorable introduction. Gelber, highlighted Martinez’ endless support to the community.

The Red Sox legend socialized with guests and celebrated with a night of baseball from the past and the present. Pedro provided a Q&A, which was conducted by Univision‘s morning show host, Raul Gonzalez, and highlighted the difficult times during the early stages of his career and inspired the audience with his life anecdotes throughout his professional career.

The event was presented by 45 Enterprises, which oversees all business endeavors of Pedro Martinez.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet some of baseball’s biggest stars, including,

Alcides Escobar Royals

Tony Perez Hall of Fame

Anibal Sanchez Washington Nationals

Juan Guzman Former Toronto Blue Jays

Tony Fernandez Former Toronto Blue Jays

Raul Ibanez Former Phillies

Orlando Hernández Former Yankee

Cliff Floyd Former Expos/ MLBN