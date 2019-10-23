Rediscover A Fish Called Avalon: Miami Spice, Lobster & Champagne Happy Hour and More!

For nearly 30 years, A Fish Called Avalon has set the standard for culinary excellence, celebrated for its award-winning cuisine, impeccable service and the freshest seafood delivered daily. Located in the heart of the famed Art Deco District on Miami Beach, A Fish Called Avalon is widely renowned for its innovative menu creations, artistically crafted for the past ten years under the direction of Executive Chef Kal Abdalla. A veteran of The Forge (1983-2003), and a native of the Syrian island of Arwad, Chef Kal infuses his recipes with an appreciation of the Mediterranean’s bountiful fish, seafood and organically grown fruits and vegetables, masterfully adding layers of flavor and texture to modern American dishes.

A Fish Called Avalon is also the ideal spot to meet with friends for an informal Happy Hour, with special offerings seven days a week. From 6 pm ‘til 11 pm, enjoy a cocktail for just $6, or a glass of wine for $5, accompanied by light bites. Or, indulge your taste buds with a half-bottle of champagne with a 1-pound Maine lobster, for $46. To satisfy your sweet tooth, enjoy a refreshing pairing of key lime pie with French Guewurstraminer wine at the bar,

Outdoor dining is also available, where a Latin-Caribbean duo entertains every night on the front porch.

Miami Spice Offerings

During the month of August, diners may choose from the following: For the first course, a choice of Avalon Chopped Salad, Baked Escargots, Snapper Ceviche or Spanish Octopus (additional $9). Entrées feature the Whole Fish of the Day, Free Range Citrus Chicken, Spaghetti Primavera or two 1-lb Maine Lobsters (additional $19). To complete the meal, choose from an Individually Baked Cheesecake with Blackberry Purée, Raspberry and Mango Gelato, or the award-winning Pecan Crusted Key Lime Pie.

In September, the first course choices are Chilled Watercress and Potato Soup, Bang Bang Shrimp, Burrata Mozzarella, or Spanish Octopus (additional $9). The main course choices are Macadamia-Crusted Snapper, Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Saffron Seafood Risotto, or two 1-lb Maine Lobsters (additional $19). Mouth-watering dessert choices are Praline Chocolate Lava Cake, an Individually Baked Cheesecake with Blackberry Purée, or Mango Sorbet with Fresh Berries.

For a more detailed description of the Miami Spice menus, go to www.afishcalledavalon.com.

A Fish Called Avalon also offers customized menus and professional planning assistance for private parties, large groups or corporate events. Located at 700 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, the restaurant is open seven days a week, from 6 pm until 11 pm. For further information, go to www.afishcalledavalon.com or call (305) 532-1727.