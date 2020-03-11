Reinaldo Bores Assigned to Design Review Board for the Village of Bal Harbour

The Miami Beach Chamber is thrilled to share that Reinaldo Borges Principal-CEO at Borges + Associates Architecture and the Chamber’s Resiliency + Sustainability Task Force Chair, has been assigned to the Design Review Board for the Village of Bal Harbour.

Borges transforms places and they communicate passion, emotion, and life into the work they do with community and everyday life in mind. They are professionals, artists, visionaries, and problem solvers. They exist to create the beautiful and the functional. It’s not about them; it’s about the client. They listen to their clients and pursue their best interests. They are wholly committed to fulfilling our clients’ goals and delivering the best every time.