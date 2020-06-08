REOPENING FOR DINE-IN SERVICE

BROWARD

DUNE

DUNE at Auberge Residences Fort Lauderdale will reopen to the public on Friday, May 22. Takeout will remain in place with indoor dining scheduled to be phased in at a later date. The new all-day menu will include DUNE favorites such as whole roasted branzino and blue crab spaetzle as well as new additions including Hamachi poke and summer farro risotto. The restaurant will continue its special Sunday offering, Ireland’s Pan-Fried Chicken Dinner ($26.95). The throwback dish pays homage to the time when Ireland’s Inn stood on the property and the fried chicken was legendary. Limited ala carte brunch items will also be available on Sundays. Reservations will be accepted for up to six guests. Open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 8PM. DUNE is located at 2200 N Ocean Blvd in Fort Lauderdale. Telephone: (754) 900-4059; www.dunefl.com.

LONA

Lona restaurant at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is now open to the public. With seating inside, including newly-installed retractable EuroWalls making all dining spaces open air, and on the gorgeous waterfront patio, Lona is serving lunch and dinner daily. A limited menu will be in effect May 18-21; the full menu will go live on Friday, May 22. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 11:30AM to 10PM; Friday and Saturday until midnight. Lona is located at 321 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Telephone: (954) 245-3069; www.lonarestaurant.com. Follow Lona on Instagram @lonarestaurantfll.

MIAMI-DADE

ARIETE HOSPITALITY GROUP

Chef/restaurateur Michael Beltran will be reopening Navé, Ariete and Taurus on Wednesday, May 27. Chug’s, his Cuban-American diner in Coconut Grove, will maintain its current operations with a limited takeout menu available for all concepts.

Ariete will serve dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5PM to 10PM, Friday and Saturday 5PM to 11PM. Weekend brunch will be served 11AM to 3PM. On Monday, June 1 Beltran will add a special new outdoor happy hour on Ariete’s back patio from 5PM to 8PM. While adhering to all social distancing and occupancy guidelines, the happy hour will feature $8 cocktails and wines by the glass as well as a snack menu. Ariete is located at 3540 Main highway in Coconut Grove. Telephone: (305) 640-5862; www.arietemiami.com.

Navé, which he owns and operates with chef/partner Justin Flit, will serve dinner only Sunday through Thursday from 5PM to 10PM, Friday and Saturday 5PM to 11PM. Navé is located at 3540 Main Highway in Coconut Grove. Telephone: (786) 615-3747; www.navemiami.com.

For those looking for a luxurious indulgence at home, four-course Ariete at Home and Navé at Home packages will be available, priced at $125 for couples. Menus to be determined by the chefs.

Taurus Beer & Whisk(e)y House will be open nightly 5PM to 3AM with a select menu including five pizzas, fritas and the famous Chug burger. Taurus Beer & Whisk(e)y House is located at 3540 Main Highway in Coconut Grove. Telephone: (305) 529-6523; www.taurusbeerandwhiskey.com.

Chug’s is located at 3444 Main Highway in Coconut Grove. Serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, 7AM to 8PM. Telephone: (786) 534-8722; www.chugsdiner.com.

BEAKER & GRAY

Beaker & Gray in Wynwood will reopen on Wednesday, May 27. The restaurant will be offering an all-day menu Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 11PM, and ‘til midnight on Friday. Late night offerings will be available Wednesday and Thursday from 11PM to 2AM, and starting at midnight on Friday. Saturday and Sunday, brunch will be available from 11AM to 5PM, dinner from 5PM to midnight on Saturday, and ‘til 11PM on Sunday. Late night from midnight to 2AM on Saturday, and starting at 11PM on Sunday. Takeout will remain in place. The restaurant will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Beaker & Gray is located at 2637 North Miami Avenue. Telephone: (305) 699-2637; www.beakerandgray.com.

BLUE COLLAR AND VINAIGRETTE

Danny Serfer will reopen Blue Collar and his Italian sub shop Vinaigrette on Wednesday, May 27. Takeout and delivery will remain in place. Blue Collar and Vinaigrette will welcome guests on newly-expanded patios; indoor dining prohibited at this time. Both will open at 11:30AM with Blue Collar serving until 10PM and Vinaigrette until 4:30PM. The date of Mignonette’s reopening TBA Orders for takeout may be placed directly online at https://www.toasttab.com/blue-collar/v3 or by calling the restaurant. Blue Collar is located at 6730 Biscayne Blvd in Miami. Telephone: (305) 756-0366; www.bluecollarmiami.com; Vinaigrette is located at 159 E Flagler St in Miami. www.vinaigrettesubs.com

BOURBON STEAK

BOURBON STEAK, Michael Mina‘s modern American steakhouse at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry is now open to the public. The acclaimed restaurant will serve dinner only Tuesday through Saturday, 6PM to 10PM; closed on Sunday and Monday. The menu will feature an array of BOURBON STEAK classics including the succulent meat selections and delectable sides that have made its reputation. Additionally, the eatery will offer takeout as well as delivery through UberEATS and Doordash. Tables of four max unless the group consists of a family with a six-person max. While adhering to all safety protocols as dictated by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and The Florida Department of Health and Miami-Dade County, the restaurant has instituted internal policies up to and including the setting of tables at the time of seating; thermal body checks in the resort lobby and the conversion of the restrooms to single occupancy only with an attendant. BOURBON STEAK is located at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa at 19999 West Country Club Drive in Aventura. For reservations, please call (786) 279-6600 or visit www.bourbonsteakmia.com Special note: Corsair and Tidal Cove will remain closed until a projected June 2020 reopening.

FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH

Culinary powerhouse Fontainebleau Miami Beach will reopen two of its signature restaurants next week. Hakkasan, it’s award-winning Cantonese restaurant, will reopen on Wednesday, March 27. StipSteak by Michael Mina will follow on Friday, May 29. Both will serve dinner nightly beginning at 6PM.

Hakkasan will continue to serve takeout. Orders will be delivered to customers’ cars in the hotel’s main entrance valet ramp; no parking necessary. Hours of operation Wednesday through Sunday. The return of its famed dim sum brunch is forthcoming. Telephone: (786) 276-1388. Full menu and the link to submit an order can be found at www.fontainebleau.com/hakkasan

StripSteak and Hakkasan are located at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Avenue on Miami Beach. Hours of operation Friday through Tuesday. Stripsteak telephone: (305) 674-4780; www.fontainebleau.com/stripsteak

GHEE

Recently named one of Food & Wine magazine’s “Best Chefs in America,” Niven Patel is preparing to reopen both locations of his landmark restaurant, Ghee. The flagship Dadeland location is now open to the public. Design District will reopen on Tuesday, May 26. Both locations will offer takeout and delivery from noon to 8PM with in-room dining 5PM to 8PM. Ghee Dadeland is located at 8965 SW 72 Place in Miami. Telephone: (305) 968-1850. Ghee Design District is located at 3620 NE 2nd Avenue in Miami. Telephone: (786) 636-6122; www.gheemiami.com

GIANNI’S AT THE FORMER VERSACE MANSION

The one and only Gianni’s at the former Versace Mansion will reopen for lunch and dinner on Wednesday, May 27. Lunch will be served daily, noon to 4PM; dinner will be served Sunday through Thursday, 6:30PM to 10:30PM, Friday and Saturday until 11PM. Gianni’s full menu will be on offer as well as daily specials. Reservations strongly suggested. Sushi by Bou at Gianni’s will reopen at a later date. Gianni’s is located at 1116 Ocean Drive on Miami Beach. Telephone: (786) 485-2200; www.vmmiamibeach.com/gianni

KUSH HOSPITALITY GROUP

Kush Hospitality Group will be reopening many of its concepts on Wednesday, May 27. LoKal, Vicky’s and Kush will seat guests outdoors only with limited seating available. Stephen’s Deli in Hialeah will have full use of its dining room with mandated occupancy restrictions in effect. Curbside takeout and delivery will remain in place at all concepts. The Spillover in Coconut Grove will remain closed with a relaunch and rebranding to be announced. “We took the opportunity, while The Spillover was closed, to work on the concept and I’m excited to share the details as soon as we’re ready,” says owner/operator Matt “Kush” Kuscher. “It will vibe with the spirit that’s in everything we do but have some new elements that I think people will love.” Kuscher’s celebrated bar, La Cocina, will remain closed until further notice.

LoKal and Vicky’s House are located at 3190 Commodore Place in Coconut Grove. Telephone: (305) 442-3377; www.lokalmiami.com, www.vickishouse.com

Stephen’s Deli is located at 1000 East 16th Street in Miami. Telephone: (305) 887-8863; www.stephensdeli.com

Kush Wynwood is located at 2003 North Miami Avenue. Telephone: (305) 576-4500; www.kushwynwood.com

LA FRESA FRANCESA AND SILVERLAKE BISTRO

La Fresa Francesa and Silverlake Bistro will reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 27. Initially both will serve dinner only from 5PM-10PM. Silverlake’s classic menu will be in place; La Fresa will serve a menu of signature favorites as well as new comfort-minded options very much in sync with its Parisian spirit. Croque Madame, anyone? Takeout from both will still be available. Weekend brunch will be added later. La Fresa Francesa is located at 59 W 3rd Street in Hialeah. Telephone: (786) 717-6886; https://www.facebook.com/lafresafrancesa/. Silverlake Bistro is located at 1211 71st Street in Miami Beach. Telephone: (786) 803.8113; www.facebook.com/silverlakemiamibeach

OCEAN GRILL AT THE SETAI

Ocean Grill at The Setai, Miami Beach will reopen for lunch on Wednesday, May 27 and dinner on Friday, May 29. The oceanfront oasis will serve lunch from 11AM to 5PM, dinner 6PM to 10PM. Reservations are required and can be made via OpenTable. Plans for the addition of breakfast forthcoming. Jaya, the hotel’s acclaimed modern Asian restaurant, is scheduled for a June opening. The Setai, Miami Beach is located at 2001 Collins Avenue on Miami Beach. Telephone: (855) 923-7899; https://www.thesetaihotels.com/en-us/hotels/miami-beach/dining

RUSTY PELICAN

The iconic Rusty Pelican will reopen on Wednesday, May 27. Small changes are being made to the menu but fans can expect to find an array of favorites at lunch, dinner and brunch. Hours of operation: Monday through Thursday 4PM to 10PM; Friday and Saturday 11AM to 11PM; Sunday 10AM to 10PM. Single use disposable menus will be available as well as digital menus via QR codes. Of course, the restaurant will be adhering to all occupancy and sanitation guidelines and has even taken the added step of appointing one staff member per shift the role of Safety & Sanitation Coordinator. Their job will be to oversee all matters of cleanliness and sanitation. Indoor and expanded outdoor seating will be available; reservations are highly recommended. The special events department will be opening soon, planning parties that will adhere to social distancing guidelines. Telephone: (305) 361-3818; www.therustypelican.com. The Rusty Pelican is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.