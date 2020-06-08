RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCE REOPENINGS ON SOUTH BEACH’S FAVORITE PEDESTRIAN-ONLY PROMENADE, ESPAÑOLA WAY

Select restaurants located on Española Way, the European and Mediterranean-inspired historic walkway stretching between 14th and 15th street on South Beach, will be reopening this week following temporary closures due to COVID-19 restrictions, welcoming back visitors to stroll the cobblestone streets and dine al fresco in their favorite SOBE neighborhood.

Following the announcement of the city of Miami Beach’s Phase 1 reopening plan, select establishments on Española Way will begin reopening for dine-in services starting May 27, 2020. Española Way has been famed for over 90 years for its outdoor sidewalk seating, and with the current circumstances of today’s world, the street serves as an ideal location to indulge in mouthwatering cocktails and savory dishes by some of South Florida’s most renowned establishments, all while taking advantage of the fresh air and colorful, tropical ambiance. In addition, the restaurants’ outdoor tables have been spaced out accordingly in adherence to social distancing and health guidelines set in place by the City of Miami Beach in accordance with Miami-Dade County, allowing patrons to enjoy their meal at a safe distance from one another. To remind visitors of performing safe practices, social distancing signage and hand washing stations have also been installed on Española Way. The street’s hot spots, including Hosteria Romana and Boteco Copacabana, have evolved from their previous practices and are adhering to all suggested and necessary social distancing guidelines in order to continue serving their locals and visitors from all over.

WHEN: Reopening dates vary by location May 27th

Hosteria Romana

Boteco Copacabana

Moshi Moshi

Limon y Sal

Española Cigar Bar & Lounge May 29th

Havana 1957

Oh! Mexico June 12th

Mercato della Pescheria (tentative)

Reservations can be made by contacting individual locations. The Española Way Locals Card can be downloaded at https://visitespanolaway.com/locals/ for 20% off participating restaurants. Follow along on social media ( @OnEspanolaWay ) and visit the Espanola Way website for more details and updates regarding restaurant reopenings.