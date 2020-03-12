Saturday’s Women of Tomorrow Gala at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Placed On Hold

Message from Jennifer Valoppi, Founder & President Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program:

Based on new and ever changing developments in the coronavirus outbreak, we have made the decision to put Saturday’s Women of Tomorrow Gala at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on hold for the time being. While this was a difficult decision, the health and well-being of our mentees, mentors, honorees, supporters and staff must come first. Please know that this is our biggest and most significant fundraiser of the year, from ticket sales to funds raised the night of the event, our Gala plays a critical role in sustaining the work of our organization. This is a unique and fluid situation and we will keep you posted as developments warrant.

Again, the Gala is postponed until further notice. Donations are still welcome on a “you don’t need to go” basis.

Stay healthy and safe and we are looking forward to seeing everyone soon.

Fondly,

Jennifer & Marisa

Jennifer Valoppi

Founder & President Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program

j.valoppi@womenoftomorrow.org

Marisa Toccin Lucas

Gala & Philanthropic Chair