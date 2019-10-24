SECOND ANNUAL CELEBRITY SOCCER MATCH COMES TO NORTH BEACH

Soccer meets philanthropy on Saturday, November 23rd with the second annual Celebrity Soccer Match, beach edition proudly supporting Best Buddies , organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The family-friendly star-studded fundraising event will feature seven-on-seven friendly matches with celebrities, athletes, models and buddies; meet and greets; children’s clinics; soccer training classes; brand activations; a VIP lounge and more.

Founded by Julianna Strout, North Bay Village Commissioner and Miss America contestant and Alex Avellanet, Principal at BonVoix, Corp. and sports radio host, Celebrity Soccer Match is a passion project committed to raising awareness for the incredible work accomplished by Best Buddies. For the last decade, Strout has dedicated her time and resources to this organization and has successfully reactivated their employment program. Her counterpart, Avellanet, has played an integral role in large-scale city events working with major music artists, sports organizations and governmental entities.

Confirmed attendance include: former MLS and U.S. Men’s National Team player Landon Donovan, former soccer player Juan Pablo Galavis, Bachelor in Paradise cast member Connor Obrochta, former NFL players Santana Moss and Rashad Jennings, Premier League soccer player Mario Borriello, former soccer player Nino DiMaggio, former NFL player Jeremy Shockey, NFL player Blake Bortles, professional wrestler Titus O’Neil, former Premier League player Enoch Olusesan Showunmi, former Miss Universe and Miss USA Olivia Culpo, model and actress Kate Upton, actor Jason Lewis, actor and choreographer Beau “Casper” Smart, Irie Foundation and Irie Weekend founder DJ Irie, former Miss Universe Canada Sahar Biniaz and Riza Santos, Miss Florida USA Nicolette Jennings, former Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez, and Miss Miami Heather Lee O’Keefe, as well as Sports Illustrated models Priscilla Sales, Clarissa Bowers, Haley Kalil, Kristen Louelle, Tara Yazdi, Katina Taylor, Ashley Alexis, Brook Nader, and Mara Martin.

In partnership with Concacaf (The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) and Inter Miami CF (Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami) and The Beach Soccer Foundation, as well as ZeroFractal, an award-winning creative & technology agency, the matches will take place beachside between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the North Beach Bandshell Sand-bowl at 7275 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, FL. Sponsors include City of Miami Beach, City of Miami, Coca Cola, Boucher Brothers, Miscellaneous Marketing Ltd., Soccer 7 USA, Red Bull, Futness, Ocean Terrace Holdings, Atlantic Broadband with the support of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority.

This year the event has expanded to a four-day affair featuring the following activations:

Thursday, November 21st at 6:30 p.m. – Sports Panel Discussion on Social Responsibility Through Sports Followed by a Cocktail Reception.

Friday, November 22nd at 11:00 a.m. – Models Photo Shoot & Promo Video

Saturday, November 23rd (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Soccer Match Main Event at the North Beach Bandshell Sand-bowl – 7251 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

Saturday, November 23rd (9 p.m. to 11 p.m.) – After Party

Sunday, November 24th at 11 a.m. – Yoga Experience and Pool Party

The partnership between Celebrity Soccer Match and Best Buddies offers the first fully integrated Best Buddies employed sporting event. The mission is to promote a culture of sports inclusion, social responsibility and employment integration of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) as a way to make a positive impact in the communities.

Thousands of guests will be welcomed to the star-studded event, including sports fans, socialites, industry professionals, notable philanthropists and city officials with a common goal of raising funds for the Best Buddies organization. For the November 23rd event, general admission is free and open to the public and VIP Lounge tickets are available for $150. Tickets can be purchased at www.celebritysoccermatch.com / Social Media: @celebritysoccermatch