SHIELD5 FACE SHIELDS LAUNCH INTO THE MARKET BROUGHT TO YOU BY TOGETHER WE STAND, A SUBSIDIARY OF BIT5IVE THE LEADERS IN CRYPTOCURRENCY

The Together We Stand Team Has Designed Durable Face Shields That Are Being Mass Produced Quickly To Address Frontline Needs Nationwide

Amid a shortage of protective equipment nationwide, Bit5ive LLC , the authority on innovative turnkey solutions in the cryptocurrency mining marketplace, announces it has temporarily shifted their manufacturing plant to produce face shields, known as Shield5, for those on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the general public. The Shield5 face shields are branded with Together We Stand, keeping in line with the company’s mission that together, we can produce and rise to the occasion to meet the current demands of this global pandemic. Bit5ive will also be providing KN95 masks for frontline needs that are available for purchase in a Shield5 + KN95 Mask combination package on www.ShieldFive.com. This manufacturing effort allows the company to maintain its labor force by redirecting its product designers, engineers and suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields to healthcare providers, first responders and the general public.

“We at Bit5ive, now Together We Stand, are rising to the global demand and occasion bringing our product development expertise by providing these durable face shields and products. We hope to not only meet the critical demand for our healthcare workers but to produce many more for those on the front lines and the general public as a whole,” says Bit5ive, now Together We Stand CEO and Founder, Robert Collazo. “Our production experience and workforce is committed to working around the clock to produce as many face shields as possible. We chose to select Together We Stand as our mantra because whether you are a frontline healthcare worker or a private citizen, together we are committed to doing everything we can to fight this global pandemic.”

Manufactured at Bit5ive’s headquarters located in Miami, Florida, the first shipment of Shield5 face shields will be delivered the week of May 4 to various local hospitals and healthcare organizations, then to those on the frontline such as police, firefighters, etc. The adjustable, plastic face shield can be assembled in minutes and is made out of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and polyester. Face shields are personal protective equipment devices that are used by many healthcare and frontline workers for the protection of the facial area and associated mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth) from splashes, sprays, and spatter of body fluids. Face shields are generally not used alone and should be paired with the KN95 or N95 mask for optimal protection. There are millions of potential users of face shields and guidelines for their use vary between governmental agencies and professional societies. KN95 masks, which are sometimes referred to as disposable respirators, are filtering facepiece respirators made from anti-particulate matter filtering technology and antibacterial environment protection fabric that effectively filter and protect from PM2.5 air particulate matter and bacteria.

“The Together We Stand production line is ready to assemble 20,000 units in one week’s time, but we have the ability to scale quickly for mass production,” states Collazo, adding that Together We Stand is coordinating with medical professionals around the country to get equipment to where it’s needed most, and that Together We Stand plans to soon expand distribution beyond the U.S.

In addition to Shield5 and KN95 masks, Bit5ive will be adding protective shield barriers and FDA-approved hand sanitizer to its roster of protective gear products which will be available for purchase by visiting www.ShieldFive.com or by emailing info@ShieldFive.com. Shield5 is sold in 10-packs, in bulk or in combo packs with the KN95 mask. Bit5ive is also offering local shipping and delivery for purchases of ten (10) Shield5’s or more. Stay up to date with Shield5 by following along on Instagram at @Shield5ive.

*Together We Stand LLC makes no claim that this face shield and mask will protect you from contracting coronavirus/COVID-19 or any other viruses. Use at your own risk. These products are meant to be used in conjunction with CDC -approved masks and eyewear. Please be safe during these uncertain times. For more information on Shield5, please visit www.ShieldFive.com or email info@ShieldFive.com.