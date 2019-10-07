Fabretto Children’s Foundation Invites You to Help Give Access to Education and Nutrition to Youth in Nicaragua by Joining the Miami “Night for Ninos, Light Up the Night” Evening

Fabretto Children’s Foundation hosts their 14th Annual Night For Ninos Event on Friday, October 11th at Nikki Beach Miami.

Guests can register online at Fabretto.ejoinme.org/MIA2019.

The “Light Up the Night” Event is sponsored by Nikki Beach, Plasencia, Oliva & Flor de Cana.

The annual Miami Night for Ninos is an opportunity for the Miami community, supporters and friends with an interest to give back to youth in Nicaragua in the areas of education, nutrition, economic development and sustainability. The event will present a number of highly coveted selection of items at the silent auction, entertainment, music, open bar with specialty cocktails, and a dinner all to benefit the youth in need in Nicaragua. The Night for Ninos Galas have attracted a diverse and aware audience of friends of Nicaragua. Fabretto’s partners include (but are not limited to) American Nicaraguan Foundation, ASHA, Cargill, J.P. Morgan, Dr. Scholls, Tinuiti, Feed My Starving Children, The Lego Foundation, World Central Kitchen, Nikki Beach Global, Plasencia Cigars, Oliva Cigars, Flor de Cana Rum and numerous others. The Fabretto Children’s Foundation demonstrates the power of collaboration and support to engage people from underserved communities.

Nicaragua, Central America’s largest country is a land of untouched beauty, home to friendly people, and rich in natural resources; yet poverty is written across its landscape. Nicaragua is the poorest

Spanish-speaking country in the world. Fabretto targets the most underserved communities, where families struggle to break the cycle of chronic poverty in the departments of Managua, Masaya, Granada, Chinandega, Estelí, Madriz, Nueva Segovia, Rivas, and RACCS.

At Fabretto, we believe in the power of education to enable children and youth — the future leaders of Nicaragua — to break the cycle of poverty. Our holistic approach to education involves working with the entire community. Together, with help from teachers, parents, and supporters like you, we are transforming the futures of children and youth in Nicaragua. Fabretto currently serves 43,113 children in programs.

“I was inspired by Father Fabretto’s great commitment to serve and his contagious joy… Today, people—students, parents, friends—feel that they belong to Fabretto and are part of progress in making the world a better place,” Said Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Marinacci

