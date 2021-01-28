SOBEWFF® PARTNERS WITH THE LINCOLN ROAD BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT TO SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES WITH AN OUTDOOR MONTHLY MARKET

The SOBEWFF® Artisan Food Market on Lincoln Road returns on Sunday, February 28

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) has partnered with the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District (LRBID) to create the SOBEWFF® Artisan Food Market on Lincoln Road. The new outdoor market, taking place monthly, aims to support small local culinary businesses affected by the ongoing pandemic all while drawing visitors and locals alike to the iconic Miami Beach street. Each market will feature a rotating roster of Miami’s best eats, giving local businesses an opportunity to showcase and sell their artisanal creations.

“We want this market to serve as a platform that helps re-energize and reinvigorate the local culinary community,” said Festival Founder & Director, Lee Brian Schrager. “These hard-working small businesses are focused on producing some of the city’s most authentic and high-quality eats and we want to encourage people to drop by and support them while simultaneously enjoying all that Lincoln Road has to offer.”

“Our mission has always been to encourage the continued development of a diverse and dynamic setting for businesses throughout our historic district,” said the Vice President of the Lincoln Road Board, Lyle Stern. “Lincoln Road is the heart of our community and we feel that this artisan food market will help shine a light on our iconic street and its inimitable culture.”

The next market will be held on Sunday, February 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Confirmed vendors to date include:

• 2 Korean Girls

• Acapella Seafood

• Big Dough Cookies

• Honeybee Doughnuts

• Smiles Gourmet Pudding

• Taquiza Tacos

• Wynwood Parlor

• More to come

In addition to the outdoor monthly market and as part of Lincoln Roads ongoing effort to bring transformative projects to the district, The Salty Donut and El Bagel have launched a weekend pop-up on 700 Lincoln Road through January 2021. The SOBEWFF® Artisan Food Market on Lincoln Road will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the last Sunday of every month (February 28, March 28 and April 25) leading up to the 20th anniversary SOBEWFF® taking place May 20-23, 2021 and will be located on Michigan Avenue between Lincoln Lane North and Lincoln Lane South. For more information please visit www.sobewff.org/market.