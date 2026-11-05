SOBEWFF® TURNS UP THE HEAT FOR 2027 WITH A STAR-STUDDED LINEUP OF FOOD, ENTERTAINMENT AND NEW EXPERIENCES

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The nation’s biggest culinary celebration is back. The Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) returns February 25-28, 2027, bringing together more than 500 chefs, culinary personalities and industry tastemakers for four days of extraordinary food, entertainment and wine and spirits exclusively provided by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, becoming Southern Glazer’s Beverage Company in January 2027. Tickets are now on sale at sobewff.org.

Now in its 26th year, the Festival continues to evolve alongside the culinary landscape, celebrating the personalities, restaurants and emerging talent shaping how the country eats and drinks. With the energy of Miami as its backdrop, the Festival will once again transform South Florida into a culinary playground, featuring over 90 events with everything from star-studded dinners and iconic beachfront celebrations to live entertainment and once-in-a lifetime collaborations. Spanning from Homestead to Miami Beach and as far north as Fort Lauderdale, the 2027 edition will bring back some of the Festival’s most beloved traditions, while introducing fresh concepts, exciting new talent and experiences well beyond the bites.

“After 25 years, one thing that has not changed is we still know how to keep the party going,” said Lee Brian Schrager, Festival Founder & Director and Chief Communications Officer & SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility for Southern Glazer’s. “What makes this Festival so special year after year is that we’re always finding new ways to bring people together. Every year, we have the opportunity to showcase incredible partners, sponsors and chefs, discover and collaborate with exciting new talent, and create one-of-a-kind experiences you simply can’t find anywhere else. That’s what keeps people coming back, and 2027 is going to give them plenty of reasons to do just that.”

Beyond the star power and celebrations, SOBEWFF® continues its mission to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. by supporting the next generation of hospitality leaders through its longstanding partnership with Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. To date, the Festival has raised more than $46 million for the school, while providing more than 1,500 students annually with invaluable, hands-on experience alongside some of the industry’s most accomplished culinary and hospitality professionals.

There’s more than one way to experience SOBEWFF®. Whether guests are coming for the celebrity chefs, unforgettable dinners, big-name entertainment or simply the opportunity to eat their way through Miami, this year’s lineup has plenty to put on the calendar. Here’s a taste of what’s to come in 2027:

Signature Events

The Festival’s signature events return, bringing together celebrity chefs, fan-favorite experiences and the epic celebrations that have become synonymous with SOBEWFF®.

Mike’s Amazing® Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons® : Festival favorite Rachael Ray returns to host one of SOBEWFF®’s most iconic events, where guests can sample more than 25 burgers as chefs battle for the ultimate bragging rights and the title of the country’s best burger. | Thursday, February 25

Coca-Cola presents Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions LIVE : Inspired by the hit Food Network series, Guy Fieri is back with a high-energy, live culinary showdown where chefs go head-to-head in front of a Festival audience. | Friday, February 26

Tacos & Tequila : Back on the Beach by popular demand, Aarón Sánchez brings this beloved Festival staple back to the sand for a night of tacos, tequila and plenty of fiesta. | Saturday, February 27

A Celebration of Food Network & SOBEWFF® : Two Decades of Partnership and Unforgettable Stars, Stories & Flavors : Hosted by Guy Fieri , the beloved Tribute Dinner is getting a shakeup in 2027, celebrating the Food Network talent who have helped shape the Festival over the past two decades. | Saturday, February 27

Classic American Eats : Iconic Foods that Make America Delicious : Andrew Zimmern continues his tradition of closing out the Festival with an all-new celebration of America’s most iconic dishes, featuring flavors from across the country and a special live performance by Rev Run . | Sunday, February 28

Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village featuring Publix Culinary Demonstrations sponsored by Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove : The Festival’s ultimate culinary playground returns for two days of nonstop tastings and experiences, featuring live cooking demonstrations by Food Network stars, bites from more than 45 restaurants and over 1,200 products to sample. New this year, E11EVEN Miami takes over the courtyard on Sunday, bringing its signature high-energy experience to the sands of Miami Beach. | Saturday, February 27 & Sunday, February 28

Back for More

From longtime crowd-pleasers to newer additions making their return, the 2027 lineup brings back a mix of events that proved too good to happen just once.

Asian Night Market : Hosted by Jet Tila and Aarti Sequeira, this late-night favorite returns to the Loews Miami Beach with a lineup of Asian-inspired street food. | Thursday, February 25 Link Up: A Celebration of Afro-Caribbean Cuisine : Kwame Onwuachi returns to host a celebration of Afro-Caribbean cuisine, bringing the bold flavors and rich culinary traditions of the Caribbean to the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. | Friday, February 26



Eats & Beats hosted by Mr. Eats 305 : Local creator Mr. Eats 305 hosts a block party at ZeyZey featuring creative bites and live beats. | Saturday, February 27

Chicken Coupe : Fried Chicken and Champagne presented by Capital One : Joshua Weissman brings the ultimate high-low pairing of crispy fried chicken and Champagne to a new home at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. | Saturday, February 27

Morning Buzz : Miami’s coffee and matcha culture takes center stage alongside brunch bites and wellness-inspired experiences as part of the Miami Design District Event Series. | Sunday, February 28

Overtown EatUp! : Hosted by Marcus Samuelsson at The Urban, this event shines a light on the chefs, flavors and culinary culture of Miami’s historic Overtown neighborhood. | Sunday, February 28

FoodieCon®: The Festival’s celebration of food and digital culture returns, bringing together top culinary creators and personalities for a day of live demos, conversations and can’t-miss moments. | Sunday, February 28

New to the Mix

Year 26 brings plenty of new additions to the table. From unexpected chef collaborations to creative event concepts and exciting new talent, the Festival continues to keep its lineup fresh.

Mediterranean Night presented by Cunard : Hosted by Michael Symon and Esther Choi of Food Network’s 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, this celebration of Mediterranean flavors is a new addition to the Miami Design District Event Series. | Thursday, February 25

Aperitivo : “The Pasta Queen” Nadia Caterina Munno joins Dan Richer and Michael Pirolo for an Italian-inspired evening at Bar Bucce in Little River. | Friday, February 26

Seafood Soiree : Marc Murphy hosts a waterfront celebration of fresh seafood at Joia Beach. | Saturday, February 27

El Mercado : The Flavors of Latin America : Hosts Michelle Bernstein and David Martinez celebrate Miami’s diverse Latin flavors as part of the Miami Design District Event Series. | Saturday, February 27

Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show’s Sunday Family Brunch : Elvis Duran and the cast of America’s most-listened-to Top 40 morning show bring their signature energy to a family-friendly Sunday brunch. | Sunday, February 28

Stacked : A Family Sandwich Social : Clay Conley and Owen Han host a family-friendly sandwich celebration in Coconut Grove as part of The Hangar Event Series. | Sunday, February 28

One-of-a-Kind Dining Experiences

The 2027 lineup will bring together acclaimed chefs, celebrated restaurants and exciting culinary pairings for a series of dinners that offer guests a rare opportunity to experience some of the industry’s biggest talents in an intimate setting.

Dinner hosted by Michael White and Clay Conley | Thursday, February 25

Cabaret Dinner hosted by Zac Young and Benoit Rablat | Friday, February 26

Torno Subito Dinner hosted by Massimo Bottura and Bernardo Paladini at the historic Moore Building | Friday, February 26

Luca Osteria x pastaRAMEN : A Lunch hosted by Giorgio Rapicavoli and Robbie Felice | Saturday, February 27

A Tribute to The Huneeus Family hosted by Tyler Florence and Mercedes Kozlowski | Saturday, February 27

Mutra x Fox and The Knife : A Dinner hosted by Raz Shabtai and Karen Akunowicz | Saturday, February 27

Ford’s Farm Brunch hosted by Jeremy Ford and Christian Petroni | Sunday, February 28

Learn from the Best

For guests looking for hands-on experiences to sharpen their skills, SOBEWFF® offers the chance to learn from some of the best in the business.

Pizza-Making Master Class & Lunch hosted by Miami Slice | Saturday, February 27

Classic Cuban Cocktail Master Class hosted by Cantinero Julio Cabrera | Saturday, February 27

Breakfast Sandwich-Making Master Class hosted by Ophelia Miami | Sunday, February 28

Babka-Making Master Class hosted by Bakey part of the Hallandale Beach Event Series | Sunday, February 28

The 2027 Festival lineup continues to grow, with additional events and talent to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the Festival are On Sale NOW, with plenty of options for every taste and budget at sobewff.org. For the latest announcements and Festival updates, follow @SOBEWFF on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.