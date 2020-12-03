South Beach Group to Host Local Artists at Three Boutique Hotel Properties

– Hospitality Group is Doing Their Part to Help Artists During the COVID-19 Pandemic –

South Beach Group Hotels is doing their part during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to help local artists while art fairs, exhibitions and workshops remain paused, causing financial difficulty for the creative community. The management group behind 16 of Miami’s most chic boutique hotels is offering free venue space for local artists to showcase their incredible talents.

From November 25 through December 6, Riviera Suites will host Sterling Rock (https://www.sterlingrook.com), Hotel Croydon will host Federico Uribe (https://federicouribe.com) and the Catalina Hotel will host Anna Kell (https://annakell.com/home.html). Participating artists and attendees will be able to use a special promo code (SBGART) to book their stay at a 15 percent discount during this time period.

“South Beach Group is proud to help these local emerging artists showcase their amazing talents, while also keeping art alive and thriving during the pandemic,” said South Beach Group’s Events Manager, Jessica Santiago, “It’s more important than ever for local businesses such as ours to do their part in bringing tourism back to Miami Beach, as we look ahead optimistically to post-pandemic days.”

In addition, South Beach Group has partnered with the Miami Beach Tourism & Culture Department for its “No Vacancy” cultural program, taking place during Miami Art Week from November 30 – December 6. The program will feature temporary public art installations at local hotels, celebrating local artists and encouraging healthy discourse while experiencing some of Miami Beach’s most famed hotels as art destinations. Participating South Beach Group properties include the Catalina Hotel, Riviera Suites, Hotel Croydon, Oceanside and Hotel Shelley.

Additional information about South Beach Group can be found online, at https://www.southbeachgroup.com.