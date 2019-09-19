SOUTH BEACH SEAFOOD FESTIVAL IS BACK, OCTOBER 22-26, 2019!

The 7th Annual South Beach Seafood Festival is back to take over Miami in October on the sands of South Beach between October 22-26, 2019! This Florida seafood festival is not your typical east coast seafood festival or like any other South Florida seafood festival. The South Beach Seafood Festival is a culinary showcase of epic proportions as this curated week long experience showcases the best talents of South Florida’s leading chefs and culinary masterminds via a diverse group of events where guests experience the best seafood in Miami and kick off world renowned stone crab season.

Touted by USATODAY as one of its Top 5 Specialty Festivals in the country, and by the Travel Channel as the best seafood festival in the US, when you hit Miami in October, the South Beach Seafood Festival is the place to be for five days of fun, all to benefit a great cause in Miami Dade County with CI Foundation’s EAT SMART program.

Craving a South Florida seafood festival type of day? Saturday’s beachfront event, the South Beach Seafood Festival, brought to you by William Hill and presented by Jack Daniel’s, City of Miami Beach, GOYA Foods, and Baptist Health South Florida, spans five blocks and welcomes over 14,000 seafoodies to enjoy a curated culinary day of fun in the sun in the South Beach chic way.

The festival features pop up cafés from 20 hand selected premium restaurants, curated to show off 70+ different mouthwatering eats from Florida’s freshest seafood in Miami. These seafood dishes are paired with complimentary all-day open bar for everyone! Plus, attendees enjoy three (3) live music stages, DJ pop ups, and endless interactive experiences.

The 2019 selected pop up café restaurants include:

A Fish Called Avalon

Bodega

Cafe Avanti

Cafetin (at Shelborne)

Dies Y Seis (at Shore Club)

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

Ella’s Oyster Bar

Joe’s Stone Crab

Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach

Maska

Miami Smokers

Naked Taco

Poseidon Greek Restaurant

Pubbelly Sushi

Red, South Beach

Rusty Pelican

Stiltsville

Tanuki

The Lobster Shack

Truluck’s Seafood, Steak & Crab house

Tomorrowland featuring the Bloody Mary Experience

This year’s South Beach Seafood Festival is EVEN BIGGER than in years past!

Wine down in the William Hill Wine Lounge

Party in the all new Jack Daniel’s Club, featuring a live music stage and life size beach games! Win some prizes, dive into some Frozen Jack & Cokes, and more.

Celebrate with the freshest seafood samplers from GOYA Foods’ Executive Chef, Fernando Desa.

Hydrate deliciously with all new sparkling water partner, La Croix Beverages.

Take a seat in luxury and check out the newest models from Cadillac.

Visit the Coca-Cola Room and refresh with Coke, Zico, Monster, and Core Power.

Sip on the craftiest Miami cocktails at any of the Finlandia or Herradura, experiences.

Stop into the Rose All Day zone brought to you by Sunseeker Rose

Grab a Mimosa with J Vineyards

Relax in the shade and educate yourselves in the Milam’s Market Culinary Showcase Kitchen featuring pros like Chef Adrienne Calvo and many more.

If General Admission fun isn’t enough, become a VIP to check out the 1 ½ block VIP Experience! When you enter the Doctor’s Hospital VIP Hospitality Village, you get treated to the best experience you’ll find in Miami in October!

Walk-through California Wine Country with William Hill and Talbott Vineyards

Private VIP access to Joe’s Stone Crab Miami for some of the best seafood in Miami.

Get jazzy at the Jack & Coke elevated speakeasy featuring all-day live music.

Live it up in the interactive Celebrity Cruises “EDGE” rooftop.

Be your best self at Baptist Health South Florida’s Health and Wellness Retreat.

Cool down at the La Croix hydration station

Sample dishes from the likes of The Deck at Island Gardens, Wynwood Kitchen & Bar, Souviou Wine Bar, Cracked, AND…..

Enjoy the guest-favorite 3,200 sq.ft. GOYA Culinary Pavilion featuring tons of VIP experiences during the day:

The GOYA Sampling Experience, Papa’s Raw Bar Seafood World, Coca-Cola’s College Game Zone, All-New LIVE MUSIC during the day, Bodega Taqueria Pop Up, Hyde Beach, and by night, the GOYA culinary pavilion turns into the ultimate dance party brought to you by Rockwell Talent with extended hours until 9:00 PM!

This seafood festival in Miami heads into its seventh year touted as one of the fastest growing festivals in Miami Beach! The production value, level of cuisine, and incredible guest experience will have you thinking this Florida food and wine event has been around for ages! Looking for events in Miami in October? Look no further.

Festival ticket prices start at $49 and VIP is $150.

Ahead of Saturday’s festival, there are loads of delectable fun for the culinary inclined:

Friday, October 19th | 7 – 11 PM:

This VIP beach bash defines over the top! See and be seen at the ultimate VIP CHEF SHOWDOWN this Miami in October as we indulge your senses with the best from Miami’s best chefs, mixologists, DJs and so much more.

Brought to you by Talbott Vineyards and presented by GOYA, Jack Daniels, and Celebrity Cruises.

The Chef Showdown is the battle of all battles where the finest South Florida chefs show off the best seafood in Miami at 11th & Ocean Drive at the GOYA’s Culinary Pavilion inside the Land Rover North Hospitality Village.

14 chefs are paired head-to-head to create seven different seafood battles where we tell guests to #CHOOSEYOURCHAMP. Guests visit different battle stations to sample competition-level cuisine and vote for their favorite in each battle. Throughout the night, battling chefs take the GOYA Culinary Pavilion kitchen stage to put on a show! A panel of judges, along with the guest vote, decide who takes the championship title for showcasing the best seafood in Miami.

2019 battles will be announced at the beginning of September.

2018 Champions returning to defend their titles include:

Battle Fish: Champion Julian Garriga, Seawell Fish N Oyster

Champion Julian Garriga, Seawell Fish N Oyster Battle Sushi: Champion Chef Masa Hamaya, Dragonfly

Champion Chef Masa Hamaya, Dragonfly Battle Surf n’ Turf: 3-Time Champion Chef Sean Brasel, Meat Market

3-Time Champion Chef Sean Brasel, Meat Market Battle Crab: Champion Chef David Salinas, Joe’s Stone Crab

Champion Chef David Salinas, Joe’s Stone Crab Main Event – Battle Taco: #Fireproof Champion Chef Ralph Pagano, Naked Taco

Additional battles will include Tuna, Oyster, and Lobster.

Bundle Weekend passes are available for VIP access to both Friday and Saturday, with additional options for host hotel package inclusions at Shore Club Miami Beach, located at 1901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.

Email info@sobeseafoodfest.com for more information.

South Beach Seafood Week kicks off Tuesday night, October 16th with various exclusive experiences throughout the week:

Tuesday, October 16, 6:30 – 10 PM: An Evening at Joe’s Stone Crab (Sold Out).

(Sold Out). Wednesday, October 17, 6:30 – 9:30 PM: Cooking & Cocktails at Meat Market, hosted by GOYA, Herradura, and Meat Market.

hosted by GOYA, Herradura, and Meat Market. Thursday, October 18, 7:30 – 10:30 PM: Crabs, Slabs, and Cabs at Shore Club, featuring Deis Y Seis and friends and presented by Louis Martini and Baptist Health

South Beach Seafood Festival week is brought to you by William Hill Winery, Talbott Vineyards, J Vineyards, Sunseeker Rose, Breakthru Beverage, Jack Daniels, Herradura, and Finlandia, presented by GOYA, Celebrity Cruises, Baptist Health, and official bank partner, City National Bank, and hosted by La Croix, Milam’s Markets, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, and Miami Dade County Tourism Development Council. The event week benefits Community Initiatives Foundation and the supporting program, EAT SMART!

Tickets can be purchased for all events at www.sobeseafoodfest.com with additional information found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter @sobeseafoodfest. See you in Miami in October for the best seafood festival in Florida!