Southbound Hospitality Announces Chef Ari Taymor of Little Prince LA as Summer Chef-In-Residence at Three Restaurant and No. 3 Social in Wynwood

Following Pioneer Chef Norman Van Aken, Chef Ari Taymor will be Three’s next Chef-in-Residence

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Southbound Hospitality has announced its Chef-in-Residence program at Three and No. 3 Social . The program will commence in July with renowned Chef Ari Taymor of Little Prince in Los Angeles.

Chef Taymor will curate and design new menus for dinner, brunch and a featured cocktail at Three, signature items and a featured cocktail at No. 3 Social, as well as leading classes and private interactive dinners at “In The Kitchen” cooking school. Additionally, Chef Taymor will be crafting Three’s 3-course prix-fixe Miami Spice menus for August and September. Three has readjusted its original prix-fixe menu concept and now offers an a la carte menu, giving guests a wider selection of dishes to choose from.

“The menu for my chef-in-residency is inspired both by my roots as a chef in Southern California, and the vibrancy of summer in South Florida,” said Chef Ari Taymor. “Both places are melting pot cities filled with diverse landscapes and people and I’m very excited to bring a little of the West Coast to Miami.”

Utilizing only the freshest sourced ingredients, Chef Taymor will implement dishes such as: carrots and peaches with coconut and exotic spices; cabbage grilled over the fire with young garlic, smoked almond and a cured egg; and smoked and grilled whole lamb shoulder with cilantro and black vinegar chimichurri.

“Since the beginning, Three and No. 3 Social have been a celebration of South Florida’s cuisine and lifestyle in a setting that is energetic and welcoming,” said Susan Buckley, co-founder at Southbound Hospitality. “It’s an honor to collaborate with Chef Ari as he brings his Southern California charm, craftsmanship and culinary prowess to Miami this summer.”

“We are tremendously proud and thrilled to announce the next chapter in our Chef-in-Residence series and usher in the next generation of culinary talent,” said Candace Walsh, co-founder of Southbound Hospitality.

After working in Michelin starred and James Beard-winning restaurants in San Francisco and Southern France, Chef Taymor opened his first restaurant, Alma, in Los Angeles in 2012. The restaurant was a local darling and in 2013 was named the Best New Restaurant in America by Bon Appétit. The following year, Chef Taymor was named one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs, and in 2015, he was nominated for Rising Star Chef by the James Beard Foundation. After shuttering Alma at the end of 2017, Chef Taymor and his partners now own and operate Little Prince along the coast of Los Angeles where they continue to explore their love of the diverse ingredients and culture that make Southern California unique.

Three

Three, the flagship restaurant in Wynwood Arcade, is both energetic and welcoming, and surrounds guests with the nature and art-infused inspirations of Florida culture. Three has 100 seats, including a 10-seat chef’s counter where guests can get a close-up view of the craftsmanship and artistry of the culinary team.

No. 3 Social

The first rooftop bar and lounge in Wynwood, No. 3 Social presents an atmosphere that livens up the Wynwood skyline. This rooftop destination can accommodate 100 guests under canopy cover. No. 3 Social features highly curated soulful music to accompany the food which pays homage to foods from around the world, while incorporating the flavors of Florida. The bar program features vibrant cocktails inspired with local ingredients, a carefully selected wine list, and locally crafted beers.

For more information, visit www.threewynwood.com , www.no3social.com and follow on Instagram at @Three_Wynwood , @No3Social and on Facebook at @ThreeWynwood , @No3Social .

Download a headshot of Chef Ari Taymor here . About Southbound Hospitality Group

Led by co-founders Susan Buckley and Candace Walsh and Culinary Director, Jeffrey Brana,

Southbound Hospitality Group designs, brands, and operates high-end lifestyle hospitality experiences. Each is a distinctive reflection of the vibrant community surrounding it, yet as a group they share a common belief in uncommon luxury, convenience of location, and world-class amenities provided by locally vetted innovators in food and beverage, technology, art, and music. Southbound Hospitality Group currently manages three properties in Wynwood Arcade, Three, No. 3 Social and In the Kitchen, as well as the newly opened K’West and Beach Pie at TimeOut Market in Miami Beach.