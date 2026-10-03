State-of-the-art innovation space unveiled at Leisure City K-8 Center

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Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) recently unveiled a redesigned, technology-rich innovation space at Leisure City K-8 Center.

The new space includes an interactive floor and new furniture in an open area where students can engage in creative group activities.

“This is the last innovative space that I’m celebrating, and I could not be prouder of all the cutting-edge technology we have brought to dozens of schools. This includes virtual headsets, active floors, robotics kits, and building sets,” said Dr. Jose L. Dotres, M-DCPS superintendent of schools. “For generations to come, our students will learn, grow, and succeed in these amazing places within our schools.”

In addition to Superintendent Dotres, the ribbon-cutting event included Leisure City K-8 Center principal Walter Hall, Orange Bowl Committee CEO Eric Poms, College Football Playoff Foundation executive director Britton Banowsky, M-DCPS representatives, school staff, teachers, and students.

The innovation space features an open-concept area with arts and crafts, hands-on technology, board games, and an interactive floor for students to explore and enjoy various activities and learning games they play on their feet.

“This innovation space stands as a powerful signal of our progress. It represents more than a physical transformation,” Hall said. “This represents a mindset, a commitment to creating environments where students can collaborate, think critically, explore boldly, and bring their ideas to life.”

The media center redesign includes adding modular, comfortable furniture that allows students to relax and accommodates a variety of uses, as well as several large architect-style high-top tables and seats, where students can use their laptops for studying, creative class projects, and playing games.

The redesign includes flip-and-nest tables, which can be used for classroom instruction and then quickly and efficiently stored when not in use, maximizing and maintaining an open space for other activities.

“I like this better now. It has more space, it has more places to sit, enjoy technology and it also has board games,” said Anthony Rivas, an eighth grader at the school. “So when the kids are free, they are able to come, read a book, sit down and relax, play board games, and do their work.”

The initiative, which is creating 18 innovation spaces for middle school students over the course of three years, is supported by a $2 million partnership between M-DCPS, the College Football Playoff Foundation, and the Orange Bowl Committee. By the fall, 38 innovation spaces will be operational on M-DCPS campuses.

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