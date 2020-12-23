SUGAR FACTORY AMERICAN BRASSERIE SET TO OPEN NEW LOCATION AT AVENTURA MALL IN SPRING 2021

Famed eatery opening a fourth Florida location with a full-service restaurant, café and confectionary shop

Sugar Factory American Brasserie, America’s favorite eatery and celebrity hotspot, expands with its newest location at Aventura Mall in Aventura, Florida, set to open Spring 2021. The family-friendly, high-energy, world-famous celebration destination known for its sweets and treats will open on the lower level of the Aventura Mall, near Bloomingdale’s, with a mall entrance and an outdoor courtyard entrance.

“We’re celebrating 10+ years serving the most decadent sweets and treats around the world, and we are so excited to introduce our fun, high energy brand to the Aventura area. We’re a family-friendly restaurant, so it makes sense to expand into suburban areas. From our photo op walls to our staff, every element at Sugar Factory American Brasserie Aventura is designed to give guests a memorable, Instagrammable experience from the minute they walk into the minute they leave,” says owner Charissa Davidovici.

The perfect destination for families, celebrations and so much more, Sugar Factory is the top spot for bachelorettes, birthday parties, or simply a fun day out. The 7,000 square foot restaurant will feature a 250-seat indoor dining room, including a 20-seat bar and 50-seat outdoor patio. Upon entering, diners will be greeted by Sugar Factory’s signature, over-the-top, Instagrammable décor, including a lifesize flower wall with neon artwork, LED screens, the instantly recognizable floor-to-ceiling dot wall and a glamorous dining space filled with interactive experiences. Out front, guests will be able to pose next to the I Heart MIA installation, which features a giant version of Sugar Factory’s trademark rubber duck.

Offering brunch, lunch and dinner, Sugar Factory’s menu showcases an array of dishes fit for any diner. Weekend brunch features unlimited mimosas, fluffy and colorful Insane Double Stack Rainbow Pancakes served with warm maple syrup, powdered sugar, butter and topped with chocolate chips, gummy bears, strawberries and whipped cream with rainbow sprinkles, Breakfast Burgers, including the Donut Burger, and more. Served Saturdays and Sundays, Sugar Factory’s savory and sweet brunch is not to be missed.

Lunch and dinner guests will find an extensive selection of menu items including The Big Cheesy Burger – an Angus beef burger topped with melted white cheddar, creamy mac & cheese and bacon, served with BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun; or Fettuccine Alfredo made with fresh garlic, butter, cream, and parmesan cheese. Sugar Factory’s Insane Milkshakes, served in chocolate-covered mugs, include highlights such as the Giggles Snickers Milkshake, Princess Make A Wish and Bacon Cheeseburger Milkshake. Legendary desserts round out the menu, including the sensational King Kong Sundae, which serves up to 12 people with 24 scoops of ice cream covered with sprinkles, gummy bears, caramel sauce, fudge sauce and giant swirl pops.

The restaurant’s elevated 20 bar seats provide full menu service complete with Sugar Factory’s signature 64 oz. alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets, like the popular Lollipop Passion, garnished with lollipops and candy necklaces, and the Watermelon Mojito featuring Pitbull’s Voli 305 vodka and sour watermelon gummies. Guests can also enjoy celebrity-approved goblets like Bruno Mars’ Watermelon Piña Colada and Mai Tai made with SelvaRey Rum; the Chainsmokers’ JAJA Tequila Goblets featuring the Sour Flour Mango Sunrise and Electric Purple Jawbreaker; Nick Jonas and John Varvatos’ Strawberry Cadillac Reposado Margarita made with Villa One Tequila; and The Drake, crafted with his Virginia Black Whiskey.

Sugar Factory Aventura will be located at 19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, Florida 33181 and will be open Monday through Thursday 11:00am – 12:00am, Friday and Saturday 11:00am – 1:00am, Sunday 10:00am – 12:00am.