SWEETGREEN OPENS FIRST MIAMI RESTAURANT IN CORAL GABLES

SWEETGREEN, the seasonal restaurant with the mission of connecting people to real food, is set to expand into Miami with the opening of its Coral Gables store on December 4, 2020. Following Coral Gables, sweetgreen will also open restaurants in the Coconut Grove, Wynwood and Sunset Harbour neighborhoods of Miami in early 2021.

“We were drawn to Miami because it’s truly a hub for real food, art and culture, a place we strive to be at the intersection of in all our stores” said sweetgreen co-founder and CEO, Jonathan Neman. “We are passionate about entering new markets the right way, working with local partners to ensure our restaurants reflect and feel unique to the surrounding community. Our hope is that our Miami guests will experience that each time they walk into one of our restaurants.”

For every meal sold on opening day at the Coral Gables restaurant, sweetgreen will donate a meal via their Impact Outpost program to Health in the Hood to help support children and families in Miami experiencing food insecurity. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, sweetgreen donated over 380,000 meals to frontline hospital workers and medical personnel across the country through their Impact Outpost Fund, created in partnership with Chef Jose Andrés’ World Central Kitchen.

sweetgreen will celebrate opening week in Coral Gables with giveaways to the first 100 app and online orders, available first come, first served. In addition to branded sweetgreen totes given out on opening day, the giveaways will highlight local brands, artists and purveyors.

sweetgreen is also excited to partner with local artists to feature custom art pieces in their Miami restaurants. For Coral Gables they tapped Élan Byrd, known for her use of natural fibers and other resources from the earth, who has created raffia on canvas artwork that nods to the warm beach culture while tying in sweetgreen’s focus on following mother nature’s lead and seasonality.

In addition to sweetgreen’s menu of core and seasonal salads, warm bowls, plates and sides, the Coral Gables restaurant will open with market exclusive items that emphasize Florida’s year-round warm weather, including the Citrus Shrimp + Avocado Bowl with baby spinach, warm quinoa, roasted shrimp, avocado, roasted sweet potatoes, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cabbage, cilantro, tortilla chips, and a ceviche dressing that will be available only in Miami.

Coral Gables and all Miami restaurants will open following sweetgreen’s new safety standards, including mandatory face masks, elevated sanitation schedules, dedicated concierges to ensure safety compliance, and more.