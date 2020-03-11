TERRA COMPLETES RENZO PIANO BUILDING WORKSHOP-DESIGNED EIGHTY SEVEN PARK

Beacon Building in North Beach Marks the First Residential Project in the U.S. for Renzo Piano

Building Workshop

Eighty Seven Park, prize-winning architect Renzo Piano’s first residential project in the Western Hemisphere, has opened in North Beach. Developed by Terra in partnership with Bizzi & Partners Development, the beachfront building’s cantilevered architecture creates an illusion that Eighty Seven Park is suspended to effortlessly float above the ocean and lush parkland. Created in close collaboration with the Renzo Piano Building Workshop, RDAI in Paris, and West 8 in Rotterdam, the project’s fluid design blurs the line between imagination and craftsmanship.

“Seeing our vision come to life and the new energy that Eighty Seven Park has brought to the neighborhood is thrilling,” said Terra President David Martin. “We have always strived to construct projects that will have a positive impact on their surroundings and, by extension, the people who live there. Eighty Seven Park is no exception. What Renzo Piano Building Workshop created here is something that I think is a landmark for this last portion of Miami Beach and really gives a lot of dignity and pride to the community.”

Comprised of 68 spectacular residences ranging in size from one to five bedrooms, spanning 1,400 to 7,000 square feet plus a penthouse, each unit at Eighty Seven Park offers expansive floor plans, outdoor wrap-around terraces equal to 50-70% of the interior space, and floor-to-ceiling windows with custom sunken frames that minimize the sense of interior and exterior. Bookended by a 35- acre public park to the south and a 2-acre private residents’ park to the north, Eighty Seven Park offers unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and Miami skyline.

“The language we wanted to use for Eighty Seven Park is the language of lightness, a sense of a lack of gravity. When I look at how the glass and suspended decks of the building appear to float, and how they catch the sun and the light of the ocean, it’s fantastic,” said Renzo Piano. “Craftsmanship is one of the essential qualities of architecture and we went back to this tradition to bring this building to life. The quality of architecture is about poetry and beauty but it’s also about detail and perfection.”

With design inspired by the natural surroundings of North Beach, materials collected from the location site, pebbles, shells, leaves and sea grass are highlighted throughout the building and residences. Light oak flooring mimics the color palette of aged sea grape leaves, the Venetian

terrazzo floors echo the tranquility of Miami’s white sandy beaches, and crystal clear walls of glass lend beauty and elegance to the residences. Stone flooring and ample planting, visually and materially, tie the ground floor lobby with the garden, pools, and park.

“The palette created for this project was inspired by the surrounding natural elements of North Beach,” said Denis Montel of RDAI. “Capitalizing on the architectural vision of Renzo Piano Building Workshop, we wanted owners of this building to feel that they are one with nature from their first step inside.”

Eighty Seven Park’s world-class amenities include an around-the-clock global concierge and butler service, on-staff botanist, Enoteca wine bar with sommelier and wine storage, a carefully curated TASCHEN library, two swimming pools featuring a series of cabanas, a Fugo Bar serving freshly made juices, smoothies and salads, a state-of-the-art gym, relaxation spa with Hammam, sauna and steam rooms, as well as valet services. A 2-acre residents-only private park features terraces, gardens, lounges, and sculptures, as well as a pavilion for cultural and social occasions including yoga on the beach and meditation areas.

Celebrated Dutch firm West 8 was enlisted to design the project’s landscape architecture which includes a series of private, public, and semi-public spaces that seamlessly embrace the natural surroundings and South Florida’s lush tropical landscape. West 8 meticulously designed both the oceanfront private residents park and the city’s public North Shore Open Space Park that is being revitalized for the community to enjoy.

“The meticulous design lies in simple and bold interventions that are rooted in a deep appreciation of the site’s ecological and cultural significance,” said Daniel Vasini, Creative Director of West 8. “We leveraged the site’s best attributes—its adjacency to the park and ocean, convenient access to the city, and unique coastal ecology—and brought them together harmoniously to create an urban Eden unlike any other in South Florida.”

Located at the northern boundary of Miami Beach where park meets ocean, Eighty Seven Park is just minutes from Bal Harbour shopping, Surfside and Miami’s most exclusive district, Indian Creek – a coastal sanctuary that is perfectly centered to offer a peaceful and vibrant experience for its residents. For more information, please visit www.eightysevenpark.com or contact 305-834- 4999