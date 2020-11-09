THAI CRAFT BEER MEETS ASIAN CUISINE WITH AMERICAN BBQ INFLUENCE AT BRICKELL CITY CENTRE

EST. 33 Launches November 2020 as First Brewery at $1 Billion Shopping Destination

EST. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen will open its doors this November, offering a new dining experience inspired by a harmonious blend of Eastern and Western cultures and the confluence of heritage and innovation. Located on the fourth floor of Brickell City Centre, the new restaurant features an extensive covered outdoor patio, bar and seven fermentation vessels in addition to seven serving tanks in its brewery housed in the interior of the restaurant.

Boon Rawd Brewery Company Limited, which produces Singha and Leo beers, is the first-ever and still number one brewer in Thailand and is excited to bring the EST. 33 concept to Miami, the first opening outside of its home market. The name EST. 33 is an homage to the start-up of the company’s brewery in Bangkok in 1933. Inspired by the flavors, aromas and tastes of Thailand, EST. 33 features premium local and imported ingredients for a medley of exciting flavor combinations on a journey to becoming the next favorite of local craft brews.

EST. 33’s most prized pints include The Legend Lager ($7), favored in Thailand for its golden body, it’s a refreshing blend of malted barley and noble hops from Europe, perfect for humid climates; The One and Only Kopper ($7), EST. 33’s proud take on the Vienna-style lager, with intense caramel notes that emulate Kalamay, a traditional sticky coconut rice delicacy; The Aromatic Snowy ($7), a summer wheat beer brewed with fresh orange peels and coriander seeds, which develop into an invigorating and complex combination of vanilla and pepper notes; and specialty malts in The 33 Pale Ale ($7) balance the bitter-citrus character of the American Cascade hops featured in this brew, resulting in notes of lime and passion fruit. All craft beers can also be tasted in flights and the original Singha will be available in bottles and draught form.

“Our craft beers celebrate time-honored Thai traditions and the tropical influences of Miami,” said EST. 33’s Head Brewer Todd Space. “Clean taste, exciting combinations and intensity are also hallmarks of our food and reflected in the beer recipes we have developed.”

In the kitchen, Asian flavors meet the distinctive techniques of American barbecue. The unique and exotic ingredients and spices characteristic of Asian cuisines are further developed and deepened by the heat of a barbecue grill and large smoker fueled by hickory wood to invoke aromatic dishes showcasing bold yet approachable flavors.

Harmoniously blending bursts of salty, spicy, sour and sweet with smoky, acidic and savory, Est. 33’s quintessential menu perfectly complements the restaurant’s craft beers brewed on premise.

The grilled menu features two-piece skewers including Chicken Satay ($12) served with tamarind peanut jam; Duck Breast ($18) with a sweet sesame teriyaki; Scallops ($19) with a green curry coconut glaze; and Corn with Thai basil chimichurri ($9).

The smoked menu, which is served with steamed buns, features Beer Brined Pork Shoulder ($14), Char Siu Pork Ribs ($11 half / $20 whole), Thai Lemongrass Chicken ($14 half / $26 whole) and Thai Spice-Rubbed Beef Brisket ($18).

Appetizers include bites such as Beef Jerky ($12) topped with sweet and sour pickles; Crispy Shrimp Pot Stickers ($14) with cabbage, green onion and cilantro; and Thai Spice Crab Cake Croquetas ($14), with coconut lime dressing. Guests will find staples such as Papaya Salad, Pad Thai and Fried Rice, which can be ordered with vegetables, chicken or smoked meats. The menu also has a not-to-be-missed selection of grilled vegetables including Broccoli Slaw ($8) with sweet chili lime; Cauliflower ($12) with tamarind peanut jam; Smoked Brussels Sprouts ($10) with sweet sesame teriyaki and Grilled Cabbage ($11) with massaman tomato rub. The cuisine is dietary-inclusive with options for vegetarians, vegans, and gluten-sensitivities.

The interior’s industrial design juxtaposes lush greenery and natural elements further enhanced by tall ceilings and ample natural light to create a vibrant yet warm atmosphere. The brewery is the visual focal point of the restaurant as guests are greeted by the impressive brew tanks showcasing the inner workings and authenticity of the restaurant’s craft beers. Drawing inspiration from the golden and amber brews, hints of gold, metal, rope and aged brick and glass are seamlessly incorporated into the unique design. Another focal point is the exhibition kitchen where guests can watch the culinary team in action while enjoying an intimate look at the masterfully crafted dishes. EST. 33 features 93 seats nestled indoors and an expansive covered outdoor patio with 62 seats overlooking Brickell City Centre’s atrium.

EST. 33 will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight. For more information, call (305) 374-7535 or visit www.est33.us.