The Beat Goes on at Indoor Miami Beach Establishments

—City Creates Ambient Entertainment Permit Program for Eligible Establishments —

The Mayor and City Commission approved an Ambient Entertainment Permit Program to provide an avenue for Miami Beach restaurants north of 40 Street and within the Collins Park area to conduct live or recorded performances at an ambient volume level — without creating a vested right to conduct entertainment. Per the ordinance, these indoor performances must be at volume level that does not interfere with normal conversation and locations must ensure that windows and doors remain closed while ambient performances are taking place.

“At the request of both residents and area businesses, we introduced this initiative to create equity between recorded ambient music played on stereos at restaurants — something that is already allowed — and ambient music to be played in person by musicians,” said Commissioner John Elizabeth Alemán. “I can now look forward to our local establishments bringing live entertainment for their patrons to enjoy.”

The ordinance includes stringent operating rules, the ability to revoke a permit if rules are violated, a limited number of permits and penalties. Additionally, it will not be applicable in districts that prohibit entertainment.