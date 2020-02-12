37th Annual Miami Film Festival to Run March 6th – 15th

‘Mucho Mucho Amor’ to Close 37th Miami Film Festival

The Burnt Orange Heresy, the fifth screen adaptation of the works of late Miami noir novelist Charles Willeford, starring Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland, Elizabeth Debicki and Claes Bang, will open the 37th edition of Miami Dade College (MDC)’s acclaimed Miami Film Festival, on Friday, March 6 at downtown Miami’s historic Olympia Theater. In all, the Festival will present more than 125 feature narratives, documentaries and short films of all genres, from 30 different countries. The Festival runs from March 6 – 15.

“Charles Willeford’s classic 1971 art world noir thriller The Burnt Orange Heresy has been updated by director Giuseppe Capotondi and Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Scott Smith into a biting satire of the world of contemporary high art and the attendant, controversial role of art criticism that swirls around it – an apt examination for Miami’s current major destination status on the international art market,” said Festival director Jaie Laplante. “The film is swanky, steamy and sexy, with Willeford’s jet-black, cruelly-ironic humor firmly in tact.”

A 35mm, 30th anniversary screening of the Alec Baldwin-Jennifer Jason Leigh adaptation of Willeford’s Miami Blues (1990) is also planned for the Festival, as well as a month-long exhibition of Willeford memorabilia and odes to the other Willeford screen adaptations at MDC’s Tower Theater Miami beginning February 7 and leading up to Opening Night. Willeford, who passed away in 1988, was a former writing professor at Miami Dade College for 16 years.

Mucho Mucho Amor, the Sundance-debuting documentary recently acquired by Netflix for worldwide rights, about the life and vision of legendary Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado, will close the Festival on Awards Night on Saturday, March 14 at the Olympia. Filmmakers Cristina Costantini, Miami native Kareem Tabsch and Miami-born producer Alex Fumero will be in attendance to present the film in person. Our Awards Night screening and Gala are presented and sponsored by ArtesMiami and U.S. Century Bank. The film includes interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eugenio Derbez and many others. The film, which will compete for the $30,000 Knight Made in MIA Feature Film Award, supported by John S. & James L. Knight Foundation, as well as the Festival’s Documentary Achievement Award, celebrates Mercado’s long history with Miami, and HistoryMiami Museum’s recent 2019 exhibition honoring Mercado’s 50-year legacy.

“There will be no better way to wrap up our 37th year of sharing our love for cinema and Miami than with Cristina and Kareem’s sharing of the incredibly positivity and love that the life of Walter Mercado represents,” added Laplante.

Academy Award-nominated actress Amy Ryan will receive the Festival’s Precious Gem Award on Monday, March 9th at the historic Tower Theater Miami. Ryan was nominated for the Oscar in 2008 for her supporting role in Ben Affleck’s Gone Baby Gone, and has been nominated for two Tony Awards. Ryan is also known for her film roles working with Oscar-winning filmmakers Alejandro Iñárritu, Steven Spielberg, Tom McCarthy, among many others, and for her popular role on “The Office” on television. Ryan will receive the honor as the Festival screens the Florida premiere of her tour-de-force lead performance in Lost Girls, directed by Liz Garbus. Garbus, a two-time Academy Award nominated documentarian, makes her narrative feature debut with Lost Girls, and will take part in a featured Marquee conversation on her career and new direction in narrative filmmaking.

Spain’s Goya-winning actress Emma Suárez will receive a Career Achievement Tribute, sponsored by Estrella Damm, and the Festival’s Precious Gem Award on Thursday, March 12 at the Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami. Suárez has won three Goya Awards (Spain’s Academy Awards), for Best Actress in The Dog in the Manger (El perro del hortelano) (96) and Pedro Almodóvar’s Julieta (16), and Best Supporting Actress for The Next Skin (La propera pell) (16). Suárez will receive the Festival tribute prior to the screening of the US premiere of her new film Window to the Sea (Una ventana al mar), and participate in an On-Stage Conversation with the film’s director, Miguel Ángel Jiménez. Suárez will also appear onscreen at the Festival in another new film, The Invisible (Invisibles), by Gracia Querejeta.

Knight Heroes, a program created with the support of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, will return in 2020 after its successful 2019 debut. With a focus on the emerging new generation of South Florida moving image content creators, three bold and bright talents will share their insights, observations and advice about their creative paths and future outlooks in a two-hour in-person session at Olympia Theater beginning at 3:05pm on Sunday, March 8. This year’s edition features acclaimed horror filmmaker Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar), writer-director Stella Meghie, whose new film The Photograph with Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield opens February 14, and Miami-raised filmmaker Lulu Wang (The Farewell).

All screenings at the Olympia Theater as well as those at the Festival’s screening headquarters, Silverspot Cinema, are part of the Festival’s CINEDWNTWN series, sponsored by Miami Downtown Development Authority. Major highlights of the CINEDWNTWN series include:

The Opening Night Film of the Festival’s $40,000 Knight MARIMBAS Award competition, supported by the John S. & James L. Knight Foundation , and the Festival’s kick-off Marquee Series evening, will be The Weasels Tale (El cuento de las comadrejas) , the new comedy from Argentina’s acclaimed Juan José Campanella (Oscar-winner for The Secret in Their Eyes in 2010). Campanella will present the film in person (March 7th).

competition, supported by the , and the Festival’s kick-off evening, will be , the new comedy from Argentina’s acclaimed (Oscar-winner for The Secret in Their Eyes in 2010). Campanella will present the film in person (March 7th). The Florida premiere of Jonathan Jakubowicz’s Resistance, a stirring drama of world-famous mime Marcel Marceau in his youth as an aspiring Jewish actor who joined the French Resistance during World War II to save the lives of thousands of children orphaned at the hands of the Nazis. Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Eisenberg plays Marceau, and the cast also includes Ed Harris and Edgar Ramirez , who also starred in Jakubowicz’s Hands of Stone. The film will compete for the Knight MARIMBAS Award. (March 8 th ).

a stirring drama of world-famous mime in his youth as an aspiring Jewish actor who joined the French Resistance during World War II to save the lives of thousands of children orphaned at the hands of the Nazis. Oscar-nominated actor plays Marceau, and the cast also includes and , who also starred in Jakubowicz’s Hands of Stone. The film will compete for the Knight MARIMBAS Award. (March 8 ). The World Premiere of Reefa , a made-in-Miami film by Jessica Kavana Dornbush , that tells the true story of the 2013 tragic police taser death of 18-year-old graffiti artist Israel “Reefa” Hernandez in Miami Beach. Reefa will also compete for the Knight Made in MIA Feature Film Award and the Knight MARIMBAS Award. Puerto Rican actor Tyler Dean Flores, destined for big things ahead, plays Reefa in a star-making performance. (March 12 th ).

, a made-in-Miami film by , that tells the true story of the 2013 tragic police taser death of 18-year-old graffiti artist in Miami Beach. Reefa will also compete for the Knight Made in MIA Feature Film Award and the Knight MARIMBAS Award. Puerto Rican actor destined for big things ahead, plays Reefa in a star-making performance. (March 12 ). The Florida premiere of Us Kids, Kim A Snyder’s documentary about the creation and development of the March For Our Lives movement, spearheaded by students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, following the 2018 mass shooting that claimed 17 lives at the Parkland, Broward County high school. The film will compete for the Knight Made in MIA Feature Film Award and the Documentary Achievement Award. (March 13th).

With South Florida currently one of the most fertile, diverse and prolific independent film scenes in the United States, Mucho Mucho Amor, Reefa and Us Kids are emblematic of a wave of films emerging in 2020 that Miami Film Festival will be championing in various categories across the entire Official Selection, but most prominently in the Festival’s Knight Made in MIA Award competition, supported by Knight Foundation. This year, 12 feature-length films – nine of them World Premieres, including Reefa – that feature a substantial portion of their content (story, setting and actual filming location) in South Florida, from West Palm Beach to the Florida Keys, and that most universally demonstrates a common ground of pride, emotion, and faith for the South Florida community, will compete for the $30,000 cash prize.

The Opening Film of the Knight Made in MIA Feature Film Award competition will be the World Premiere of When Liberty Burns, directed by Dudley Alexis, a documentary that examines the 40th anniversary of the Arthur McDuffie race riots that took place in Miami in 1980, and their current context in Miami’s contemporary consciousness. A panel will take place after the World Premiere screening, moderated by Nadege Green of WLRN. Additional films selected for the competition include:

Chateau Vato, directed by Tom Musca . *WORLD PREMIERE. A skilled but down-on-his-luck gardener survives hand-to-hand combat with rival landscaping crews before he stumbles upon a glorious estate that hasn’t been landscaped in months. Welcome to the starting point of Gustavo Alvarez’s adventure, where poverty and hardship fail to drive his family apart; rather, the embrace of the good life does. Before this improbable journey is over, the actual cause of death of the estate’s owner will unearth mysteries that pit our gardener’s strong sense of ethics against the comfort and well-being of his family. Starring Paul Rodriguez and Elpidia Carillo .

directed by . *WORLD PREMIERE. A skilled but down-on-his-luck gardener survives hand-to-hand combat with rival landscaping crews before he stumbles upon a glorious estate that hasn’t been landscaped in months. Welcome to the starting point of Gustavo Alvarez’s adventure, where poverty and hardship fail to drive his family apart; rather, the embrace of the good life does. Before this improbable journey is over, the actual cause of death of the estate’s owner will unearth mysteries that pit our gardener’s strong sense of ethics against the comfort and well-being of his family. Starring and . The Definition of Insanity, directed by Gabriel London . *WORLD PREMIERE. A Miami-Dade judge’s novel approach to solving the mental health crisis in his county could be the model to solve the mental health crisis in America. Shocked by how people with mental illness were treated in Miami-Dade’s jails, today Judge Steve Leifman works with a team of dedicated public servants as well as former adversaries in the criminal justice system to help people with mental illness navigate from lives of tragedy to possibility. Narrated by Rob Reiner. Documentary.

directed by . *WORLD PREMIERE. A Miami-Dade judge’s novel approach to solving the mental health crisis in his county could be the model to solve the mental health crisis in America. Shocked by how people with mental illness were treated in Miami-Dade’s jails, today Judge works with a team of dedicated public servants as well as former adversaries in the criminal justice system to help people with mental illness navigate from lives of tragedy to possibility. Narrated by Rob Reiner. Documentary. The Last Rafter, directed by Carlos Betancourt and Oscar Ernesto Ortega . *WORLD PREMIERE. After risking his life crossing the Florida Straits on a raft, a young Cuban searches Miami for his long-absent father. When a political shift makes him America’s first Cuban undocumented immigrant, he must battle the new and bigger fear of deportation, while trying to find where he really belongs. Starring Hector Medina .

directed by and . *WORLD PREMIERE. After risking his life crossing the Florida Straits on a raft, a young Cuban searches Miami for his long-absent father. When a political shift makes him America’s first Cuban undocumented immigrant, he must battle the new and bigger fear of deportation, while trying to find where he really belongs. Starring . List(e)n, directed by Juliana Tafur. People with opposing viewpoints on some of our most divisive national issues – guns, abortion and immigration — are invited to dialogue with each other. Personal lives deeply intertwine with the topics, including one of the survivors of the Parkland, FL school shooting. As the exchanges unfold, and the participants take the time to get to know each other, moments of unexpected emotional connection and understanding arise. Documentary.

directed by People with opposing viewpoints on some of our most divisive national issues – guns, abortion and immigration — are invited to dialogue with each other. Personal lives deeply intertwine with the topics, including one of the survivors of the Parkland, FL school shooting. As the exchanges unfold, and the participants take the time to get to know each other, moments of unexpected emotional connection and understanding arise. Documentary. Marcus , directed by J.R. Poli. *WORLD PREMIERE. Marcus fights an all too familiar combat with mental illness. For years, he has lived alone battling feelings of self doubt and hopelessness. When he discovers his estranged daughter’s pregnancy, he leaves his current life behind and sets out to find her, hoping to reconcile and restore purpose in his life. But a few things stand in his way – old friends who are bitter about his departure, a daughter who wants nothing to do with him and most of all, himself. Starring Owen Miller .

, directed by *WORLD PREMIERE. Marcus fights an all too familiar combat with mental illness. For years, he has lived alone battling feelings of self doubt and hopelessness. When he discovers his estranged daughter’s pregnancy, he leaves his current life behind and sets out to find her, hoping to reconcile and restore purpose in his life. But a few things stand in his way – old friends who are bitter about his departure, a daughter who wants nothing to do with him and most of all, himself. Starring . Michael Tilson Thomas: Where Now Is , directed by Susan Froemke and Kirk Simon . *WORLD PREMIERE. In 1970, Michael Tilson Thomas (MTT) was considered the great young hope of American classical music. Becoming a star overnight when he stepped in mid-concert for the ailing Boston Symphony conductor, the expectations for him were limitless. But free-spirited MTT went his own way and stretched the boundaries of classical music. Documentary.

, directed by and . *WORLD PREMIERE. In 1970, Michael Tilson Thomas (MTT) was considered the great young hope of American classical music. Becoming a star overnight when he stepped in mid-concert for the ailing Boston Symphony conductor, the expectations for him were limitless. But free-spirited MTT went his own way and stretched the boundaries of classical music. Documentary. Paper Children , directed by Alexandra Codina . *WORLD PREMIERE. Far from the horrors at the US border, one family seeks safety and heals from the past, while bearing the weight of an uncertain future. PAPER CHILDREN goes beyond the headlines to the subtle, intimate reality of four siblings who fled gang violence in Honduras to face the terrifying, labyrinth-like US asylum process. The film begins where most immigrant stories hope to end—with a family who has been reunited—but for how long remains to be seen. Documentary.

, directed by . *WORLD PREMIERE. Far from the horrors at the US border, one family seeks safety and heals from the past, while bearing the weight of an uncertain future. PAPER CHILDREN goes beyond the headlines to the subtle, intimate reality of four siblings who fled gang violence in Honduras to face the terrifying, labyrinth-like US asylum process. The film begins where most immigrant stories hope to end—with a family who has been reunited—but for how long remains to be seen. Documentary. They Call Me Dr. Miami (Canada), directed by Jean-Simon Chartier. *WORLD PREMIERE. Dr. Miami – a.k.a. Michael Salzhauer – is the most famous surgeon in America. Millions of loyal followers from around the world tune in daily as he live streams graphic plastic surgery procedures on social media – all with the enthusiastic consent of his self-proclaimed “beauty warrior” patients. Celebrated for his outrageous personality in hip hop culture and criticized by the professional surgery establishment, in his private life, Salzhauer is a devoted family man and Orthodox Jew who observes the Sabbath. Documentary.

Marcus and The Last Rafter will additionally compete for the $10,000 Jordan Ressler First Feature Award. Mucho Mucho Amor, Us Kids, When Liberty Burns, List(e)n, Michael Tilson Thomas: Where Now Is, Paper Children and They Call Me Dr. Miami will additionally compete for the Festival’s Documentary Achievement Award. The Definition of Insanity will additionally compete for the Documentary Achievement Award and the $5,000 Zeno Mountain Award, presented by Fringe Partners.

Reefa, in addition to The Weasels Tale and Resistance, will also compete for the Festival’s Knight MARIMBAS Award, an international competition that awards $40,000 to a new narrative feature film that best exemplifies richness and resonance for cinema’s future. (A marimba is a variation of a xylophone that produces a deeper, richer and more resonant tone that a traditional xylophone. The marimba originated in Guatemala and Central America approximately 400 years ago and remains popular to this day in a wide variety of musical disciplines. The name of Miami Film Festival’s award is inspired by its 2011, Julio Hernandez Cordon’s Marimbas from Hell, which embodies the spirit of forward-looking cinema.) The films selected for this year’s Knight MARIMBAS Award competition include the following major premieres:

Detention (Taiwan, directed by John Hsu ). *NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE. Adapted by a renowned VR content-maker from the hugely international popular video game, mixing genre, horror, melodrama, and political thriller, DETENTION investigates a realm of spirits, ghosts and tragic events in Taiwan’s White Terror era in the 1960s. Since its release on September 2019 in Taiwan, the film has surpassed 1 million admissions; current box office figures are over US $8.6 million.

(Taiwan, directed by ). *NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE. Adapted by a renowned VR content-maker from the hugely international popular video game, mixing genre, horror, melodrama, and political thriller, DETENTION investigates a realm of spirits, ghosts and tragic events in Taiwan’s White Terror era in the 1960s. Since its release on September 2019 in Taiwan, the film has surpassed 1 million admissions; current box office figures are over US $8.6 million. Dolly Kitty and Those Twinkling Stars (India, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava ). *NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE. Alankrita Shirvastava made worldwide headlines in 2017 when the India’s Central Board of Film Certification banned her film LIPSTICK UNDER MY BURKA from being released in India. Shirvastava challenged the Board and ultimately won her case. DOLLY KITTY AND THOSE TWINKLING STARS is her follow-up. LIPSTICK UNDER MY BURKA also had its North American premiere at Miami Film Festival, to wild audience appreciation.

(India, directed by ). *NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE. Alankrita Shirvastava made worldwide headlines in 2017 when the India’s Central Board of Film Certification banned her film LIPSTICK UNDER MY BURKA from being released in India. Shirvastava challenged the Board and ultimately won her case. DOLLY KITTY AND THOSE TWINKLING STARS is her follow-up. LIPSTICK UNDER MY BURKA also had its North American premiere at Miami Film Festival, to wild audience appreciation. Eduardo and Monica (Brazil, directed by René Sampaio ). *WORLD PREMIERE. René Sampaio’s BRAZILIAN WESTERN, based on an epic rock song “Faroeste Cabolco”, was a massive box office hit in Brazil in 2013, and won 7 Brazilian Academy Awards, including Best Picture. His follow-up adapts another famous Brazilian power ballad, in a sweeping romance starring Alice Braja.

(Brazil, directed by ). *WORLD PREMIERE. René Sampaio’s BRAZILIAN WESTERN, based on an epic rock song “Faroeste Cabolco”, was a massive box office hit in Brazil in 2013, and won 7 Brazilian Academy Awards, including Best Picture. His follow-up adapts another famous Brazilian power ballad, in a sweeping romance starring Alice Braja. The Invisible (Spain, directed by Gracia Querejeta ). *INTERNATIONAL PREMIERE. Gracia Querejeta has twice been nominated for Best Director at Spain’s Goya (Academy) Awards. Her latest film stars Emma Suarez and Natalia Poza , whose characters vent, bond and support each other over society’s shameful tendency to treat women over the age of 50 as “invisible” in the working world.

(Spain, directed by ). *INTERNATIONAL PREMIERE. Gracia Querejeta has twice been nominated for Best Director at Spain’s Goya (Academy) Awards. Her latest film stars and , whose characters vent, bond and support each other over society’s shameful tendency to treat women over the age of 50 as “invisible” in the working world. Out in the Open (Spain, directed by Benito Zambrano ). *NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE. Winner of 2 Goya (Spain Academy) Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay, the new film from Benito Zambrano, a popular figure in Miami Film Festival’s official selections of previous years, features a towering performance by Luis Tosar , among the best of his career.

(Spain, directed by ). *NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE. Winner of 2 Goya (Spain Academy) Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay, the new film from Benito Zambrano, a popular figure in Miami Film Festival’s official selections of previous years, features a towering performance by , among the best of his career. Overnight (Argentina/Chile, directed by Manuel Ferrari ). *INTERNATIONAL PREMIERE. A clever satire of Argentine neurosis and Chilean malfunction, OVERNIGHT world premiered at the Mar de Plata Film Festival in Argentina in November 2019.

(Argentina/Chile, directed by ). *INTERNATIONAL PREMIERE. A clever satire of Argentine neurosis and Chilean malfunction, OVERNIGHT world premiered at the Mar de Plata Film Festival in Argentina in November 2019. White Lie (Canada, directed by Calvin Thomas and Yohan Lewis). *US PREMIERE. A shocking account of the false narratives that are all too easily built, and then just as easily unraveled, in our digital social new world order. The fourth feature by Canadians Calvin Thomas and Yohan Lewis a significant international breakthrough.

Additional films selected to compete for the 2020 Knight MARIMBAS Award are:

Aadhaar (India, directed by Suman Ghosh ).

(India, directed by ). Alelí (Uruguay/Argentina, directed by Leticia Jorge Romero ).

(Uruguay/Argentina, directed by ). And the Birds Rained Down (Canada, directed by Louise Archambault ).

(Canada, directed by ). Arab Blues (Tunisia/France, directed by Manele Labidi ).

(Tunisia/France, directed by ). Ema (Chile, directed by Pablo Larrain ). *Star Marina di Girolamo is one of Variety’s 10 Latinxs To Watch for 2020 .

(Chile, directed by ). *Star is one of . High Tide (Argentina, directed by Veronica Chen ).

(Argentina, directed by ). La Llorona (Guatemala/France, directed by Jayro Bustamante ). *FRIDAY THE 13 tH SPECIAL PRESENTATION

(Guatemala/France, directed by ). *FRIDAY THE 13 SPECIAL PRESENTATION Lara (Germany, directed by Jan Ole Gerster ).

(Germany, directed by ). Only the Animals (France/Germany, directed by Dominik Moll ).

(France/Germany, directed by ). Pacified (Brazil, directed by Paxton Winters ).

(Brazil, directed by ). Proxima (France, directed by Alice Wincour ).

(France, directed by ). The Sleepwalkers (Argentina/Uruguay, directed by Paula Hernandez).

(Argentina/Uruguay, directed by Synchronic (USA, directed by Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson ).

(USA, directed by and ). While at War (Spain, directed by Alejandro Amenábar).

These films join the previously announced Knight MARIMBAS Award nominees from the Festival’s fall GEMS program: By the Grace of God (France, François Ozon), Clemency (USA, Chinonye Chukwiu), Parasite (South Korea, Bong Joon-Ho), Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Celine Sciamma, France) and Staff Only (Spain, Neus Ballus). Eduardo and Monica, High Tide, The Invisible, Out in the Open and Overnight will additionally compete in the HBO Ibero-american Feature Film Award competition.

Knight Foundation also supports the Festival’s Knight Made in MIA Short Film Award competition, which awards $10,000 to the best short film – of any genre – that again features a substantial portion of its content (story, setting and actual filming location) in South Florida, from West Palm Beach to the Florida Keys, and that most universally demonstrates a common ground of pride, emotion, and faith for the South Florida community. The films in this competition are:

“Alexa Off”, directed by Christopher Irarrazabl.

directed by “Being”, directed by Cathleen Deen.

directed by “Buddy Boca”, directed by Maya Margolina.

directed by “Carolina”, directed by Jokes Yanes.

directed by “Don’t Let It In”, directed by Jessica Henric.

directed by “Fairchild”, directed by Kali Kahn.

directed by “God Is Not To Blame”, directed by Julio Mendez.

directed by “In a Lifetime”, directed by Frantzy Moreau.

directed by “Look Up” , directed by Hector Silva Nunez.

, directed by “Mango Season”, directed by Carmen Pelaez.

directed by “T”, directed by Keisha Rae Witherspoon.

directed by “Third Trinity”, directed by Yara Travieso.

directed by “The Woman Under The Tree”, directed by Karishma Kohli .

directed by . “Wound Riders”, directed by Angel Barroeta.

HBO returns as sponsor of the Festival’s $10,000 HBO Ibero-American Feature Film Award and $10,000 HBO Ibero-American Short Film Award competitions. In addition to Eduardo and Monica, High Tide, The Invisible, Out in the Open and Overnight, the films selected for the Feature Film Award include:

Conejo (Venezuela/Cuba/USA, directed by Carla Forte ). *WORLD PREMIERE

(Venezuela/Cuba/USA, directed by ). *WORLD PREMIERE Heroic Losers (Argentina/Spain, directed by Sebastián Borensztein ).

(Argentina/Spain, directed by ). I Am Not Your Mommy (Argentina, directed by Marcos Carnevale ). *USA PREMIERE

(Argentina, directed by ). *USA PREMIERE The Innocence (Spain, directed by Lucia Alemany ).

(Spain, directed by ). Lina from Lima (Chile/Argentina/Peru, directed by María Paz Gonzalez ).

(Chile/Argentina/Peru, directed by ). Los Lobos (Mexico/USA, directed by Samuel Kishi ). *NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

(Mexico/USA, directed by ). *NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE A Mother (Colombia/Argentina, directed by Diogenes Cuevas ). *NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

(Colombia/Argentina, directed by ). *NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE One For All (Spain, directed by David Ilundain ). *WORLD PREMIERE

(Spain, directed by ). *WORLD PREMIERE Our Mothers (Guatemala/Belgium/France/Luxembourg/The Netherlands, directed by César Diaz).

(Guatemala/Belgium/France/Luxembourg/The Netherlands, directed by This is Cristina (Chile, directed by Gonzalo Maza ). *USA PREMIERE

(Chile, directed by ). *USA PREMIERE Tu Me Manques (Bolivia, directed by Rodrigo Bellot ).

(Bolivia, directed by ). Window to the Sea (Spain/Greece, directed by Miguel Ángel Jiménez ). *USA PREMIERE

(Spain/Greece, directed by ). *USA PREMIERE Workforce (Mexico, directed by David Zonana). *Cinematographer Carolina Costa named as one of Variety’s 10 Latinxs To Watch for 2020.

These films join the previously announced HBO Ibero-American Feature Film Award nominee from the Festival’s fall GEMS program: Litus (Spain, Dani de la Orden). The Innocence, Lina from Lima, A Mother, Our Mothers, This is Cristina and Workforce will additionally compete for the $10,000 Jordan Ressler First Feature Award; A Mother and One For All will additionally compete for the Festival’s $5,000 Zeno Mountain Award; and Gonzalo Maza will be honored as one of Variety’s 10 Latinxs To Watch for 2020 at the Festival.

The films selected for the HBO Ibero-American Short Film Award competition include:

“Adrift” (Dominican Republic, directed by Paula Cury Melo ).

(Dominican Republic, directed by ). “Beef” (Spain, directed by Ingride Santos ).

(Spain, directed by ). “La Deuda” (Mexico/USA, directed by Jeff Prahl ).

(Mexico/USA, directed by ). “La gloria” (USA, directed by Mary Evangelista ).

(USA, directed by ). “Marisol” (Spain, directed by Zoë Salicrup Junco).

The winning short film will receive $5,000 and the four runners-up will receive $1,250 each.

The $10,000 Jordan Ressler First Feature Award is sponsored by the South Florida family of the late Jordan Ressler, an aspiring screenwriter and Cornell University Film Studies graduate who, during his brief entertainment career, held production positions on Broadway hits before passing away in a tragic accident at the age of 23. In addition to J.R. Poli for Marcus, Carlos Betancourt and Oscar Ernesto Ortega for The Last Rafter, Lucia Alemany for The Innocence, María Paz Gonzalez for Lina from Lima, Diogenes Cuevas for A Mother, César Diaz for Our Mothers, Gonzalo Maza for This is Cristina, and David Zonana for Workforce, the filmmakers selected for the competition include:

Aeden O’Connor Aguircia for 90 Minutes (Honduras). *USA PREMIERE

for (Honduras). *USA PREMIERE Bill Crossland for Catching Up (USA).

for (USA). Melanie Charbonneau for Fabulous (Canada). *USA PREMIERE

for (Canada). *USA PREMIERE Ana Garcia Blaya for The Good Intentions (Argentina).

for (Argentina). Santiago Requejo for Grandpas (Spain). *USA PREMIERE

for (Spain). *USA PREMIERE Halina Reijn for Instinct (The Netherlands).

for (The Netherlands). Monika Jordan-Mlodzianowska for Iron Bridge (Poland).

for (Poland). Martin Busker for Zoro’s Solo (Germany).

These films join the previously announced Jordan Ressler First Feature Award nominees from the Festival’s fall GEMS program: Les Misérables (France, Ladj Ly) and Swallow (USA, Carlo Mirabella-Davis). A Mother and Catching Up will additionally compete for the Festival’s $5,000 Zeno Mountain Award.

Nine films in the Festival’s Premiere Documentary Spotlight section, direct from their recent world premieres and certain to dominate cinematic conversations throughout 2020, will compete for the audience-voted Documentary Achievement Award :

Be Water (USA, directed by Bao Nguyen ).

(USA, directed by ). Boys State (USA, directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine ).

(USA, directed by and ). Crip Camp (USA, directed by Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht ).

(USA, directed by and ). The Fight (USA, directed by Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres ).

(USA, directed by and ). The Mole Agent (Chile, directed by Maite Alberdi ).

(Chile, directed by ). Once Upon a Time in Venezuela (Venezuela/Austria/United Kingdom/Brazil, directed by Anabel Rodríguez Ríos ).

(Venezuela/Austria/United Kingdom/Brazil, directed by ). Some Kind of Heaven (USA, directed by Lance Oppenheim ).

(USA, directed by ). Time (USA, directed by Garrett Bradley ).

(USA, directed by ). Welcome to Chechnya (USA, directed by David France).

These films will be joined in competing for the audience-voted Documentary Achievement Award by Mucho Mucho Amor, Us Kids, When Liberty Burns, The Definition of Insanity, List(e)n, Michael Tilson Thomas: Where Now Is, Paper Children, They Call Me Dr. Miami and additional films including:

Bakosó: AfroBeats of Cuba (USA, directed by Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi ). *REEL MUSIC PRESENTATION

(USA, directed by ). *REEL MUSIC PRESENTATION Free Color (USA/Venezuela/France, directed by Alberto Arvelo ).

(USA/Venezuela/France, directed by ). Golden Age (Switzerland, directed by Beat Oswald and Samuel Weniger ).

(Switzerland, directed by and ). In a Whisper (Cuba/Spain/France/Switzerland, directed by Patricia Pérez Fernandez and Heidi Hassan ).

(Cuba/Spain/France/Switzerland, directed by and ). Juan (Venezuela, directed by Adrian Geyer ).

(Venezuela, directed by ). Letters to Eloisa (USA, directed by Adriana Bosch ). *WORLD PREMIERE

(USA, directed by ). *WORLD PREMIERE Lifeline: Clyfford Still* (USA, directed by Dennis Scholl ). *Presented as a collaboration between Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and Miami Film Festival.

(USA, directed by ). Los Últimos Frikis (USA/Cuba, directed by Nicolas Brennan ). *REEL MUSIC PRESENTATION

(USA/Cuba, directed by ). *REEL MUSIC PRESENTATION Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back (USA, directed by John Caluccio ).

(USA, directed by ). Revolution Rent (USA, directed by Andy Señor Jr ).

(USA, directed by ). River City Drumbeat (USA, directed by Marlon Johnson and Anne Flatté ).

(USA, directed by and ). Siudy Between Worlds (USA, directed by Pablo Croce).

These films join the previously announced Documentary Achievement Award nominee from the Festival’s fall GEMS program: Letter to the Editor (USA, Alan Berliner).

Crip Camp and The Definition of Insanity join A Mother, One For All and Catching Up in competing for the Festival’s $5,000 Zeno Mountain Award presented by Fringe Partners, a group of films which celebrate the diversity of abilities and disabilities. The award seeks to reward the film which helps break down barriers to our understanding of people living with disabilities. An additional film included in this category is “Endure The Suck” (USA, directed by Isaac Mead-Long).

Special Presentations screening out-of-competition in the Festival’s Cinema 360 program include:

Charm City Kings (USA, directed by Angel Manuel Soto ).

(USA, directed by ). Military Wives (UK, directed by Peter Cattaneo ).

(UK, directed by ). My Little One (Switzerland, directed by Frederic Choffat and Julie Gilbert ).

(Switzerland, directed by and ). The Personal History of David Copperfield (UK, directed by Armando Ianucci ).

(UK, directed by ). Spinster (Canada, directed by Andrea Dorfman). *INTERNATIONAL PREMIERE

(Canada, directed by *INTERNATIONAL PREMIERE Team Marco, A New Family Film (USA, directed by Julio Vincent Gambuto).

Miami Film Festival returns as host of Variety’s 10 Latinxs To Watch, to be celebrated at the Festival on March 14th at Cvltvra Restaurant. The prestigious list of talent-on-the-rise for 2020 will be:

Melissa Barrera, actor (Vida, In The Heights).

actor (Vida, In The Heights). Angel Bismark Curiel , actor (Pose, Critical Thinking, Latin History for Morons).

, actor (Pose, Critical Thinking, Latin History for Morons). Julissa Calderon , actress (Gentefied).

, actress (Gentefied). Chesca , artist/singer/dancer.

, artist/singer/dancer. Carolina Costa , cinematographer (Workforce, Hala, Wander Darkly).

, cinematographer (Workforce, Hala, Wander Darkly). Marina di Girolamo , actress (Ema).

, actress (Ema). Gonzalo Maza , writer/director (This is Cristina, A Fantastic Woman).

, writer/director (This is Cristina, A Fantastic Woman). Cesar Mazariegos, writer/director (High & Mighty, The Simpsons).

writer/director (High & Mighty, The Simpsons). Camila Mendes , actress (Palm Springs, Riverdale).

, actress (Palm Springs, Riverdale). Tainy, music producer (Bad Bunny’s “X 100pre”).

The Alacran Music In Film Award will return to celebrate the artist and individual behind the composition of a film’s music score and highlight the importance of music in film, a $5,000 cash prize for Best Original Score will be awarded, courtesy of Alacran Group.

A new partnership with Oolite Arts highlights two elements of film art where creativity converges with marketing skills. “The Art of Trailer Editing”, an Oolite Arts SKILLS Workshop at the Festival, will be led by Joseph Hackman, who has created trailers for films distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, Studio Ghibli and The Orchard, among others, and who won Miami Film Festival’s inaugural Best Trailer Award in 2019 for the trailer he created for Yann Gonzalez’s Knife+Heart. In addition to leading the workshop, Hackman will select the $2,500 winner of the Oolite Arts Miami Film Festival Best Trailer Award 2020 from all films in the Official Selection who opted in to the competition.

Additionally, “The Art of The Poster”, the second Oolite Arts SKILLS Workshop at the Festival, will be conducted by Edel Rodriguez, who won the Festival’s inaugural Best Poster Award in 2019 for the poster he created for Sheyla Pool’s short film “Fragile”. The Workshop will be moderated by Carmen Pelaez.

The Festival announces a “Conversation on the Art and Business of Screenwriting” with writer and producer Gregory Allen Howard, whose latest production, Harriet, is currently a double Academy Award nominee. The Conversation will be moderated by Kevin Sharpley.

Documentarian and theater artist Josh Fox, nominated for an Oscar in 2010 for Gasland, will take part in a Conversation on Tuesday, March 10th regarding his latest project, a film-theater hybrid known as The Truth Has Changed. The Conversation is presented in collaboration with MDC Live Arts and moderated by the Festival’s Senior Documentary Programmer, Thom Powers.

Additional seminars and masterclasses will be announced in the lead up to the Festival. Seventeen short films compete for the Festival’s Short Film Award, including:

“{Black Title Here}” (USA, directed by Sev DeMy ).

(USA, directed by ). “Agua ‘e Panty” (Dominican Republic, directed by Astrid Perez Duran ).

(Dominican Republic, directed by ). “Alberto” ( Cuba, directed by Raul Prado).

Cuba, directed by “The Artisan” (Cuba, directed by Adrian Cardenas ).

(Cuba, directed by ). “Conspiracy Cruise” (USA/Canada, directed by Brad Abrahams ).

(USA/Canada, directed by ). “The Dawn” (USA, directed by N.P. Novak ).

(USA, directed by ). “Flower Punk” (USA, directed by Alison Klayman ).

(USA, directed by ). “Grab My Hand: A Letter to My Dad” (USA, directed by Camrus Johnson ).

(USA, directed by ). “Kitty’s Naughty Knickers” (Canada, directed by Caitlyn Sponheimer ).

(Canada, directed by ). “Knocking Down The Fences” (USA, directed by Meg Shutzer ).

(USA, directed by ). “Pick” ( Canada, directed by Alicia Harris).

Canada, directed by “Princess Cut” (USA, directed by Elaine del Valle ).

(USA, directed by ). “Push the Point” (USA, directed by Bryan Burton ).

(USA, directed by ). “Sororal” (France, directed by Frederic Even and Louise Mercadier ).

(France, directed by and ). “Still” (Chile, directed by Constanza Majluf ).

(Chile, directed by ). “Valerio’s Day Out” (USA, directed by Michael Arcos ).

(USA, directed by ). “Wax Paul Now” (USA, directed by Val Bodurtha, Rebecca Shaw and Sophie Mann).

Florida college students will battle it out in the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation CinemaSlam Competition 2020. This year’s Cinemaslam offers $42,500 in cash prizes to both completed and work-in-progress projects that plan to make use of archival material from the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives at MDC to support their content.

As part of the lead up to the 37th Festival, two family-oriented Foodie Move Nights in the Park will take place in collaboration with the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. On February 21, a free screening of the Helen Mirren film The Hundred-Foot Journey hosted by the legendary pastry chef Jacques Torres; and on February 22, the animated hit Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs will screen, hosted by Food Network personality Valerie Bertinelli, will screen under the stars at Peter Bluesten Park in the City of Hallendale Beach. Tickets for the food trucks and park entrance are available at www.sobewff.org

The Festival’s specialty programmers are Associate Director of Programming Lauren Cohen, Senior Programmers Thom Powers, Kiva Reardon and Carl Spence, and staff programmers Nicolas Calzada and Diana Cadavid.

Additional major sponsors of the Festival are American Airlines, Miami-Dade County, Tilia Real Estate and The Historic Alfred I. Dupont Building, State of Florida, Toyota, Telemundo, Viendomovies, FlixLatino, official beer sponsor Estrella Damm, Festival headquarter hotel JW Marriott Marquis Miami, Festival media headquarter hotel Kimpton EPIC Hotel, NBC, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Miami New Times, Consulate General of Canada in Miami, YoungArts and TV5Monde USA. The Festival is produced with additional support from the City of Coral Gables and Marqués de Riscal.

Festival screening venues are Olympia Theater, Silverspot Cinema, MDC’s Tower Theater Miami, and Coral Gables Art Cinema.

Individual tickets for all Festival events will go on sale to the general public beginning February 13. Festival members have the opportunity for pre-buy. For more information, visit miamifilmfestival.com or call 1-844-565-6433 (MIFF) or 305-237-FILM (3456).