The Chamber’s Got Talent Winner: A Rising Star

The Miami Beach Chamber hosted its signature talent show event, The Chamber’s Got Talent on September 24, 2020. The fundraiser event benefitted the Miami Beach Chamber Education Foundation on its initiative to help support Project UpStart, a program run by Miami-Dade County Public Schools that assists children in varying states of homelessness.

9 year-old Isabella Velasquez who sang “Titanium” by Cia was one of the two winners who tied for first place. To view her interview after winning The Chamber’s Got Talent visit: https://youtu.be/7dCa76HubAs

Isabella loves music! She is a 4th grade honor student at Miami Beach South Pointe Elementary and this year’s Spelling Bee Champion. Most recently, Isabella won Univision’s Pequenos Gigantes USA, and was among the 10 finalists on Televisa’s Pequenos Gigantes 2020 in Mexico City, when the show was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Recently, Isabella kicked of the Miami Beach Chamber’s Annual Meeting event by singing the national anthem. On June 7, 2020, Isabella was also scheduled to perform our National anthem for the Miami Marlins before the 2020 NBL season was cancelled.

She has frequently performed in the Miami Children’s Theater and until 2019 was a dedicated ballet student at the Miami City Ballet in Miami Beach. With the Miami Children’s’ Theater, Isa has appeared in Sleeping Beauty as Young Briar Rose, and as Little Fiona in Shrek, Jr. With the Miami City Ballet, Isa performed in the 2018 Nutcracker as an Angel and Soldier.

In October, Isabella released her first song, “Never Give Up” or “No Dudes Mas” (Spanish). “When you have a dream, and you fight for it, keep reaching, keep going, and never give up,” Isabella sings, and clenches her first in determination. Then, with that unique smile that only a nine-year old can have, she continues, “I want to lift people’s spirits, and help them through these tough times.”

“Isa wanted to sing and bring smiles on peoples faces, but finding inspiration during these difficult times of COVID-19 is not always easy,” admitted her father and songwriter, Rafael Velasquez. “I want to inspire other children and help them with my songs,” she says. “I hope to one day be able to sing on big stages, and inspire more people, but if that doesn’t work out, then I’ll become a pediatrist and help children.”

Most recently, Isabella reached the semifinals of the Miami Children’s Trust’s “Young Talent Big Dreams” competition, for children between the ages of 8-17, and only last week, she won the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce’s “Chamber’s Got Talent” competition.

Isabella’s meteoric rise, only began last year in September, when she won a singing contest with Phil and Orianne Collins’ Little Dreams Foundation, and was awarded a music scholarship. Her father, Rafael Velasquez, explains, “I trust her judgment, and will do my best to encourage, guide, and assist her in living her dreams. I believe that whatever Isa chooses to do, she’ll be happy. Ultimately, that’s most important for me.”

“As long as I know that ‘Never Give Up’ or ‘No Dudes Mas’ inspired other children to keep going and continue fighting for their dreams, I am happy and feel that we succeeded.” She continues singing “You’ve gotta move on, be strong, and live your dreams. Keep your head up, work hard, and never give up!”

Producer, Mario Gil, who worked with celebrities like James Brown, Jose Jose, Vanessa Williams or most recently, Andrea Bocelli, stated, “Isabella is very special. I have no doubt that her star will rise very soon.”

Isabella also loves swimming and is a member of the Miami Beach Seahawks swim team. She has won several local swim competitions, and her favorite swim styles are free and butterfly.

For more information, contact Rafael Velasquez, rvelasquez@sunsetgroup.org, or 305.303.9098.