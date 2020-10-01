THE CONFIDANTE MIAMI BEACH EMBRACES SAFETY AND STYLE AS IT REOPENS

Oceanfront Playful Destination Offering New Drive Packages, Local Partnerships and Enhanced Safety Measures as Part of Reopening

The Confidante Miami Beach, a retro-glam oceanfront oasis located in Miami Beach’s buzzing Mid-Beach neighborhood, is pleased to announce it is now open for guests. The hotel is closely following guidelines set forth by the CDC, Florida Department of Health and Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment to keep guests safe, while staying true to its playful persona with new and creative safety measures under Hyatt’s global standards. Ahead of its reopening, the team at The Confidante spent weeks preparing all spaces and staff members on these new policies and procedures, including daily temperature checks and use of PPE gear. Guests can expect rigorous room cleanliness standards, valet protocols, frequent sanitation in high-touch areas, along with a local artist collaboration for custom-scented coconut hand sanitizers (FDA approved, 70% alcohol) and art-inspired face masks for guests and employees. Exciting packages deliver added value and perks for drive markets all over the country, along with a new pet-friendly partnership, pop up celebration experiences for guests to celebrate missed milestones, virtual fitness classes and more.

New Safety and Health Procedures – The Confidante Miami Beach has taken measures to ensure guest safety and peace of mind while still ensuring a vibrant, warm Miami Beach experience. This includes cleanliness and disinfection procedures, social distancing protocols, associate training and various other policies. All guests will receive a locally made, art-inspired coconut scented hand sanitizer upon check-in by Miami-based artist Rigo Leon Herrera and enjoy refilling stations throughout the property. Custom-made face masks by the hotel’s local artist partners Aquarela Sabol , Carlos Solano , Rigo Leon and Luis Valle are available for guest purchase ($10 each) and are worn by hotel employees. Featured cleanliness and safety procedures include:

Designated Hygiene Manager on property who oversees all hotel operations and standards

Hand sanitizing refilling dispensers throughout the property

Disinfecting all high touch surfaces in public areas, as well as high-touch employee work areas / surfaces hourly

Enhanced in-room cleanliness standards including a thorough 21 Point Inspection by trained housekeeping supervisors and disinfection of all hard and soft surfaces prior to check in

Disinfecting pool and beach chairs, tables and chairs and surrounding spaces between each use

Limited capacity in public restrooms, fitness center, elevator landings, cabanas and bungalows, abiding by city protocols

Vibrant signage posted throughout the hotel reminding guests of safety protocols and expectations, as well as proper respiratory etiquette and ways to properly wash hands

Availability of touchless and keyless check-in using the World of Hyatt app

Full details about the cleanliness and safety procedures at The Confidante are available here . For more information on Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, please visit hyatt.com/info/global-care- and-cleanliness-commitment.

Park & Stay Package – Guests road tripping from all over the country looking for a tropical getaway will enjoy this new package at The Confidante. The stay includes free overnight valet for one vehicle during the duration of the stay, daily breakfast for two and 10% off room rates. Guests also receive a late check-out based on availability and can bring along their furry friends, as the hotel is waiving all pet fees for eligible pets, who enjoy all of the hotel’s regular perks including a brand new partnership with Paw.com . Guests will have the option to lounge poolside or beachside and enjoy refreshing libations and menu items.

Florida & Georgia Residents Staycation Package – Florida and Georgia residents looking for a staycation enjoy all the same perks of the Park & Stay Package (above) but instead of a 10% discount on room rates, enjoy reduced rates starting at $99 on week days and $129 on weekends.

To book the Park & Stay Package call The Confidante directly or visit www.theconfidante.com and use the booking code, VPARK. To book the Florida & Georgia Residents Staycation Package use the booking code FLSTAY. Package available for stays from now through December 23, 2020.

Reclaim your Memories Experience at The Confidante – The Confidante created a special experience to help guests celebrate missed milestones in style. From birthdays, bachelorettes and graduations to anniversaries and honeymoons, this DIY celebration-in-a-box is sure to make up for lost time. Once checked in, guests will be treated to an in-room, poolside or beachside pop-up celebration kit with all the soirée essentials from a bottle of prosecco to safely pre-packaged decor. Guests also select their choice of four (4) mini pies by popular treats shop, Pink Pie , located in the Wynwood art district (flavor options include Birthday Cake, S’Mores, Red Velvet, White Chocolate Rose and more). The entire experience is $149, plus tax and service charge.

Box options include:

Celebration Box – Catered to those celebrating a graduation, birthday, bachelorette or any celebratory occasion, this box includes “celebrate” golden disposable glasses, gold straws, cups, napkins, party wall decorations, “cheers” balloons, Prosecco, sweets by Pink Pie and more

Guests can contact The Confidante Miami Beach at conciege@theconfidantehotel.com directly to book this experience (one week lead time required).

Paw.com Partnership – After so much time together, could guests imagine ever venturing out without their best friend? Furry guests are always welcome at The Confidante. In partnership with Paw.com, the hotel is now rolling out a new refreshed pet policy including exciting new offerings for pets. Upon arrival, guests and their four-legged friend will receive a Confidante dog tag and take-home gift of a Confidante pop-up water bowl and baggie dispenser. Pets can also enjoy the use of a luxurious, faux-fur, memory foam pet bed by Paw.com during their stay, which must remain within guestrooms. Guests who book suites receive a matching Paw.com waterproof throw blanket, perfect for beds and sofas. Guests can make the most of their trip with a curated Woof Guide featuring Miami’s best pet-friendly restaurants (with outdoor dining), shopping districts, parks/beaches and more. For a tasty treat, The Backyard, the hotel’s iconic pool and outdoor lounge area, offers $5 all-natural “pup-sicles” featuring peanut butter and watermelon flavors from popular local shop Cielito Artisan Pops . Owners can indulge in their own popsicle from the hotel’s signature popsicle/cocktail pairing menu. Additionally, Miami-favorite pet company Four Paws Pet Care offers guests of The Confidante 25% off all services including pet sitting and pet walking. When guests book any of the hotel’s drive-in packages, they receive waived pet fees ($100 value for a up to a 6 night stay).

Note: The City of Miami Beach is only permitting emotional support and service animals at hotels at this time, with plans to loosen restrictions in the future.

Sweating it Out with Virtual Fitness Classes – In partnership with Miami Beach’s top fitness studios, from SoBeKick for kickboxing fun and greenmonkey® for English and Spanish-speaking yoga sessions to DanceBody for dance fitness and Sweat 440 for circuit training, the hotel is debuting curated and customized Virtual Fitness Classes for guests to stream as part of its resort fee. Guests receive a link at check-in where they can easily access and stream pre-recorded videos, filmed on-site at The Confidante. Through the virtual classes, guests can choose where and when they work out, whether the hotel’s indoor/outdoor fitness center overlooking the beach, from the comfort of their hotel room, or poolside for a mix of sun and fun!

The Confidante Miami Beach is located at 4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140. For more information on The Confidante Miami Beach, please visit www.theconfidantehotel.com .