THE DIPLOMAT BEACH RESORT’S SPA + WELLNESS REOPENS WITH ESTHETIC UPGRADE, EXCLUSIVE PRODUCTS, INCREASED HOLISTIC PROGRAMMING, AND NEW MARKET PLACE

The Diplomat Spa + Wellness is Committed to Promoting a Lasting Effect on the Mind, Body, Soul and Environment for Guests and Locals Alike

Aimed at becoming a leading holistic retreat, The Diplomat Beach Resort’s Spa + Wellness in South Florida reopens after an esthetic refresh and upgrades that promises to take guests on a transformational journey. Recreated to embody the eight elements of fire, water, earth, air, nature, ice, light, and darkness, the luxurious Diplomat Spa + Wellness offers an extensive new treatment menu, increased daily fitness programs, a Wellness Market Place, and a revitalized waterfront sanctuary, a Chrysalis for healing lifestyle rituals to happen. Wellness concierges are welcoming and available to help create a customized experience unique to each guest’s individual wellness goals.

“We at The Diplomat Spa + Wellness are focused on alleviating stress and elevating life into balance through holistic and sensory experiences,” states director of spa and wellness Shane Upson,” and to help do so, we encourage guests to benefit from the healing powers of our treatments and decompress in our waterfront sanctuary. We have created a sacred space where guests will want to be recreated.”

THE GUEST’S JOURNEY

Although each visit will be tailored specifically for guests, many of the upgrades at The Diplomat Spa + Wellness were created to give an overall sense of wellbeing for all. Guests will begin through a signature scent and sound experience, and then lead to decompress in a transitional space where dry heat sauna (fire) and a steam chamber (water) prepare guests for their treatments. Guests are encouraged to center their mind surrounded by the healing sound and darkness of the waterfall sanctuary and then cleanse their energy with rays of sunlight and ocean views before beginning their one of a kind spa ritual.

TREATMENTS

The new treatments at The Diplomat Spa + Wellness were developed to provide health and wellness by utilizing the eight elements of fire, water, earth, air, nature, ice, light, and darkness. Taking guests on a retreat from reality, the spa’s new signature services incorporates the elements by using rose quartz crystals, CBD oil, gemstone facial rollers and a rare O2 oxygen chair to name a few. Products used are vegan and organic when possible.

WELLNESS MARKET PLACE

Making it possible for guests to facilitate their own wellness rituals at home and continue their transformational journey, The Diplomat Spa + Wellness launched the Wellness Market Place, where personalized “spa-scriptions” are given after treatments. The Wellness Market Place offers a specially curated selection of products and tools geared toward holistic health. A favorite is sure to be the gemstone crystal glass water bottles, with crystal healing properties associated with better concentration and alertness, increased energy, improved sensuality, higher self-confidence, and softer skin, among others. The market place will also carry the Diplomat Spa + Wellness branded shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion in the spa’s new Coconut Mango signature scent, CO Bigelow products in Lavender Peppermint, which is the signature scent of the amenities in the guest rooms, and Eminence Organics skincare, which are used in the spa’s treatments. Visitors will also find SpaRitual Organic and Vegan products, Mary’s Nutritionals CBD Oil body products and their newest skincare collection, Lina’s Jewels handmade healing gemstone jewelry, Kopari organic coconut oil collection, Pure Fiji bath and body care products, Moroccan Oil hair and body products, and Capri Blue candles and bath and body collection.

WELLNESS PROGRAMS

The Diplomat Spa + Wellness offers scheduled holistic programming, as well as customized experiences, for guests of 1 to 100 or more. They are committed to making anything imaginable happen, such as a full moon meditation, crystal sound bowl healing, acupuncture, tarot card reading, sunrise or full moon yoga, Tai Chi on the beach, chakra balancing, reiki healing, and astrology reading, to name a few. Guest may check out many of these during scheduled classes for an additional cost per class or inquire about hosting their own holistic event.

FITNESS

No wellness journey is complete without exercising the body. The Diplomat Beach Resort recently partnered with Core Fitness Training (CFT) and launched the CFT Studio at The Diplomat Spa + Wellness led by motivated personal trainer and president of CFT, Dean Statler. For local health enthusiasts, and hotel guests alike, the 3,200-sq. ft. studio boasts state-of-the-art equipment, including heavy bags for boxing, kettle bells, battler ropes, medicine balls and sleds; innovated daily classes; and seasoned trainers. Designed to boost metabolisms, burn fat, build core muscles, and get bodies moving, classes at the CFT studio include HIIT Boot Camp, Tabata, Cycleshock, Sunrise/Beach Yoga and others that are vigorous with cheeky names, such as Wild Wednesdays, Butt & Guts, and Sum it Up Friday. Open gym times are available for working out at one’s own pace with the help of experienced trainers. Fitness classes start at $25 per class, and all classes run between 45-60 minutes. Guests can choose from annual memberships with unlimited classes, class packages, drop-in rates and personal training sessions. Guests are also invited to download the Core Fitness Training App to preview the most up-to-date fitness schedule, get information on instructors, or reserve a spot within minutes. As part of the Spa’s wellness program, beach yoga is also available every Sunday, Monday and Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. for $15 per person.

DIPLOMAT BEACH CLUB MEMBERSHIP

For the beach lover in everyone, membership has its benefits. Contact the Diplomat Spa + Wellness for more details at (954) 602-8400.

The Diplomat Spa + Wellness is open daily from Sunday through Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. For more information, please visit https://www.diplomatresort.com/spa-en.html.