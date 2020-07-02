The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) Launches the MIAMI SHINES Tourism Recovery Campaign to Support Hotel & Tourism Industry Openings Across Greater Miami and the Beaches

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) launches Miami Shines, a comprehensive travel and tourism recovery program to promote Greater Miami and the Beaches as a place for vacations and future meetings and conventions business. The program includes a strong lineup of promotional incentives across restaurants, hotels, museums, spas and attractions. The GMCVB rolls out the Miami Shines platform to coincide with the opening of hotels and public beaches countywide as a way to drive demand and stimulate business for the hard-hit tourism industry. Under the Miami Shines platform, the GMCVB is launching the beloved Miami Spice Restaurant program two months early, offering visitors and locals alike the opportunity to enjoy their favorite restaurants with three-course meals priced at $25 for lunch/brunch and $39 for dinner, now through September 30. Specially curated “Spice and Stay” packages offer guests special rates at participating hotels when paired with Miami Spice meals on property. Miami Shines marketing materials include a video campaign produced in English, Spanish and Creole targeting local and regional customers, as well as visitors and meeting planners. The program includes a Miami local-pride initiative and offers residents a multilingual Miami Shines Toolkit encouraging locals to share their #MiamiShines moments on social media. Miami Shines includes a comprehensive advertising, social media and public relations strategy. A complete list of offers and program details are available at www.MiamiShines.com.

Miami Shines is designed to help the destination recover as quickly as possible, offering relief to Greater Miami’s tourism and hospitality industry, which accounts for the economic backbone of the community. Miami Shines showcases what makes Greater Miami and the Beaches such a special place: its diverse people, places, neighborhoods, arts, culture, experiences and, naturally, its weather and sunshine. Creative assets showcase the serenity of the destination’s outdoors, nature and beaches while reflecting the community’s energy, which draws visitors, conventioneers, businesses, entrepreneurs and others from around the globe.

“Our number one priority at the GMCVB is to responsibly drive demand to our partners in Greater Miami’s tourism industry,” said William D. Talbert III, CDME, President & CEO of the GMCVB. “The Miami Shines program helps create and keep jobs and helps the local economy recover now that beaches, hotels and the hospitality industry are open once again. The GMCVB has helped Greater Miami’s community navigate challenging crises in the past, including 9/11, the Gulf Oil Spill, Zika and several hurricanes. We are resilient, and with the support of our community partners we will soon shine brighter than ever.”

Miami Shines includes local, regional and national components to help drive vacations and future meetings and convention business. Miami Shines is the culmination of the GMCVB’s pre-recovery programs, which include Miami Eats, Miami Salutes and Virtual Miami among others.

More information about the GMCVB’s response efforts and updates related to COVID-19 are available for the public and partners at www.GMCVB.com/TravelGuidelines.