THE GREATER MIAMI CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU INAUGURATES THE “MIAMI ENTERTAINMENT MONTHS” PROGRAM

For two months, this exclusive Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau program shines a light on a broad range of entertainment options that make it one of the world’s most enticing destinations

1 of 7

Beginning this October, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) will introduce

the latest addition to the Miami Temptations program, Miami Entertainment Months. Designed to highlight the range of cultural, sports, arts and entertainment events in Miami and its surrounding area, this two-month promotion, which is available from October 1 to November 30, 2019, will give visitors and locals alike exclusive promotions to a variety of events and activities in every corner of Greater Miami and the Beaches. From Downtown Miami’s Miami Heat games, to the Miami Smooth Jazz Festival in South Dade, Miami Entertainment Months has something for everyone across the destination.

“Greater Miami and its diverse neighborhoods offer a wide range of entertainment options for locals and visitors alike,” said GMCVB President and CEO William D. Talbert, III, CDME. “Adding the perfect complement to our year-round warm weather, beautiful beaches and thriving arts scene, we’re proud to inaugurate Miami Entertainment Months – offering two months of concentrated programming and value-added entertainment options throughout different genres and venues in Greater Miami and

the Beaches.”

Kicking off Miami Entertainment Months, one such event, the 9th-Annual Celebrate ORGULLO Festival, is a two-week celebration of South Florida’s Hispanic LGBTQ community. Running from October 1 to October 15, 2019, and taking place at venues all over Miami, this festival centers around art and fashion, and explores these mediums as a measure of self-expression and identity in South Florida’s queer culture. Attendees can expect everything from fashion shows and galas, to drag performances, movie nights, forums, parties and more. Making it even more special, all proceeds from this one-of-a-kind event will benefit Unity Coalition, which offers year-round programming and services for the Latinx/Hispanic, trans, people of color, youth, and underrepresented communities in and around South Florida. For additional information guests are encouraged to visit celebrateorgullo.com.

Take a journey through Jungle Island by night and celebrate the one-of-a-kind Luminosa Chinese Lantern Festival, one of Entertainment Months most anticipated nightlife events that’s offered to the public October 5 – January 8. Featuring 13-acres of life-sized authentic lanterns crafted with a Magic City twist, guests are invited to enjoy a lush jungle illuminated with breath-taking displays, complete with delicious food, craft cocktails and an unforgettable nighttime vibe. Celebrate Miami Entertainment Months by taking advantage of the Luminosa – Festival of Lights promotion value, which offers 10% off general admission by using the promocode ENTERTEINMENTMIAMI. For tickets and information, please visit the link here.

Of course, events like these are just a few of the many ways to experience Miami Entertainment Months. To date, there are more than 25 organizations, events and venues participating.

BELOW IS A LIST OF MIAMI ENTERTAINMENT MONTHS PARTICIPANTS:

Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

Adrienne Arsht Center

American Airlines Arena

Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex

Colony Theatre / Miami New Drama

Courtyard Aventura Mall

E11EVEN

Florida Grand Opera

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Frost School of Music at The University of Miami

Jungle Island

Mango’s Tropical Cafe

Miami City Ballet

Miami Dade County Auditorium

Miami Dolphins

Miami Marlins

North Beach Bandshell

Residence Inn by Marriott Miami Aventura Mall

South Beach Chamber Ensemble

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

Miami Smooth Jazz Festival

The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

Tidal Cove

The Wharf Miami

The Living Room Lounge

Irma’s at the W South Beach

PY1

Miami Entertainment Months is one of the seven promotions presented by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Miami

Temptations Program, a 12-month activation designed to tailor the Miami experience to every individual, and offer them free or

reduced rates on opportunities that help make the most of their stay.

For a full list of savings, events and participating venues, please visit www.MiamiTemptations.com.