THE LINCOLN EATERY CASTS A WIDER NET WITH THE OPENING OF C FOOD SHACK

The Lincoln Eatery is thrilled to announce the opening of the newest addition to the modern food hall’s mix of culinary concepts, C Food Shack. This is the first U.S. location for the Caribbean seafood concept, with its original location in Nassau, Bahamas. Created by Laron Culmer, who also serves as executive chef, C Food Shack has been cooking up a storm for the Bahamian public since 2013.

“Expanding from the Bahamas to Miami has been our biggest business endeavor for C Food Shack thus far,” said Culmer. “With our new location adjacent to Lincoln Road, we aim to put our best foot forward on a daily basis, creating a major dining attraction in Miami Beach,” said Culmer.

After attending business school at Bluefield College in Virginia, Culmer attended culinary school at Keiser University in Melbourne, Florida. Upon graduation in 2011, Culmer worked in hotel restaurants in the coastal city, including at the Hilton and Crowne Plaza. Shortly after, Culmer and his family decided to open their first family restaurant: C Food Shack, with the “C” standing for “Culmer.” With his mom as an investor, his dad as the builder and Culmer as the chef, C Food Shack first opened its doors in 2013. Immediately upon opening, the restaurant proved to be a huge success, with both locals and tourists alike flocking to the purveyor for all-things seafood.

The Lincoln Eatery location of C Food Shack continues to be a family affair, with Culmer’s wife Marquita appointed as manager. Together, they are serving most of the restaurant’s existing items, with all breaded items having first been marinated with Culmer’s secret citrus-chili marinade recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation. The menu also caters to the large Latin American population in South Florida while still incorporating Bahamian flavors.

“As a born and raised Bahamian who’s also lived in Florida, I have labeled my culinary style as Florribbean,” explained Culmer. “When developing C Food Shack at The Lincoln Eatery’s menu, it was my goal to push the envelope and display the diversity of the flavors of the region with elements of its Caribbean neighbors.”

This marriage of culinary influences is especially seen with C Food Shack’s dessert empanadas, which include the Guava Duff Empanadas ($6), a play on the well-loved Bahamian pastry, and the Cinnamon Sweet Potato Empanadas ($6) with cream cheese and vanilla dipping sauce, to finish their meals on a sweet note.

Appetizers include Bahamian Conch Salad ($15); Jalapeño Cheddar Conch Poppers ($10) with Junkanoo sauce consisting of spicy citrus aioli; and Fish in Da Bag ($20), grouper nuggets, fried conch and 3 jumbo fried shrimp all tossed in a bag with homemade hand cut fries, guava ketchup, hot sauce and a coconut bread roll. Vegan patrons can indulge in the guilt-free Double Tacos ($11), made with spicy curry chickpeas in a crispy pita with pickled red cabbage and cucumber chutney.

A selection of entrees is also available and includes the Captain Bahamas Surf and Turf Burger ($17), fried conch, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese and Junkanoo sauce on a Kaiser bun; the Floribbean Fried Conch Pita Deluxe ($17), featuring crunchy pita, fried conch, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, cheddar cheese and green onion tartar sauce; and the C Food Signature 3 Cheese Mac and Cheese (price varies) made with a choice of lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, blackened mahi or mahi crab. Those with dietary preferences can select the Build Your-Own C Food Burger (prices vary), where they can choose from a selection of breads and protein ranging from snapper fillet to grilled mahi to make the ultimate seafood burger.

Perhaps most notable on C Food Shack’s extensive menu is the unique assortment of C Food Shack Signature Homemade Sauces (75¢ each) that can be added to any dish. Spanning from more tropical flavors like mango vinaigrette, chili citrus and Junkanoo sauce, to hot Bahamian buffalo sauce and guava ketchup, there’s a condiment to please every palate.

To build out the C Food Shack stall at The Lincoln Eatery, Culmer has incorporated C Food Shack’s signature fire red and gold colors into the design. The decor evokes the look and feeling of a cozy seaside shack, transporting patrons to the sandy white beaches of the Bahamas within the confines of a modern-day food hall.

C Food Shack at The Lincoln Eatery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located at 723 Lincoln Lane on Miami Beach, it serves brunch, lunch and dinner.