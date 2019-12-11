The Lincoln Eatery’s Jingle and Mingle

This Sunday, December 15th, The Lincoln Eatery will be hosting Jingle and Mingle, a daylong event complete with festive, family-friendly programming.

Amber Kemp-Gerstel of Damask Love, who participated as a contestant on NBC’s crafting competition program, “Making It,” and is currently known for her show Disney Family Sundays on Disney+, will host a free meet and greet session from 1 to 3 p.m.

The meet and greet session will be followed by a cookie decorating workshop at 3 p.m., which will be hosted by Le Petit Bistrot at The Lincoln Eatery owner and pastry-connoisseur, Marilyn Arrebot. Arrebot attended world-renowned chef Alain Ducasse’s culinary school, where she perfected the art of making delectable pastries. Tickets for the cookie decorating class are currently available on Eventbrite.

In addition to the meet and greet session and cookie decorating workshop, the eatery will further transform into a winter wonderland with a kids craft table, balloon twisting, festive face painting, and a photo-op with a giant gingerbread man. Those wanting to attend Jingle and Mingle can reserve their spot here.