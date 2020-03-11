Douglas Elliman Unveils New Website, New Branding and New Tagline and Logo

Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the second-largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, announced today the launch of its media-rich and mobile ready website, Elliman.com. The firm also unveiled its new brand look and logo, designed and produced in partnership with global advertising agency Grey. It also revealed its new tagline: The Next Move is Yours.

“I am both thrilled and proud to introduce the new Elliman.com and our reimagined branding into the marketplace,” said Douglas Elliman Realty Executive Chairman Howard M. Lorber. “Both of these initiatives reflect our commitment to marrying one’s individual idea of luxury with high-touch service and forward-thinking technology. I am certain that our new digital and marketing platforms will greatly resonate with our agents from across the country, as well as with their global clientele.”

THE NEW ELLIMAN.COM

With redesigned pages for new development, exclusive listings and agents, as well as upgraded lead-generation capabilities, the new Elliman.com is more responsive and interactive than previous versions—and, among other enhancements, can be translated into 20 languages and converted into 55 currencies. The site’s visuals are bigger and brighter, providing a media-rich and video-centric platform, including virtual tours and enhanced floorplans. Additional content for user engagement includes informative neighborhood guides, curated collections of homes entitled “Lifestyles” and easy access to Elliman’s celebrated market reports, as well as digital versions of its glossy publications, including The Wealth Report, Elliman magazine, Elliman Equestrian and Elliman on the Water.

The upgraded agent pages are built for a seamless mobile experience and include a heightened social media integration and intuitive management platform, enabling agents to further centralize their digital workflow. Features are incorporated for quickly and easily building property websites on-the-go, tracking user information and behavior for customizable communications.

THE NEW BRANDING AND EVOLVED LOGO

Built upon a brand house based on months of intense research and informed by focus groups of agents, executives and consumers, the design system is intended to create a strong connection between Elliman, its agents and their buyers and sellers from across the country and around the world. This system is modern, bold and graphic, and intended to allow for custom work within each of the brokerage’s regions, across all of the price points it sells and architectural styles it represents.

“Like the beautiful homes we sell, our new advertising and marketing platform, including a new and very sophisticated logo and design system, is anchored in a wonderful array of texture and architectural elements, meant to reflect the diversity of the markets in which we operate,” added Douglas Elliman President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Durkin. “We are proud of the work we did with our agency partner, Grey, and look forward to its national media rollout in April.”

THE NEW TAGLINE

“The idea behind The Next Move is Yours is in sync with Elliman’s long history of empowering our agents, as well as their customers and clients, with information and the luxury of choice,” said Durkin. “As a company steeped in entrepreneurship, and as the provider of the most respected market information and analysis in the industry, we felt this tag line spoke strongly to our focus on agent retention and recruitment, as well as to people making the informed choice to buy and sell with Elliman.”