The Oceanside Tavern Restaurant Miamians are Talking About

Family-friendly, special all-inclusive promotions, plus kids under 12 eat free

Located in North Beach, Oceanside is a beautiful and colorful boutique hotel with a fun indoor/outdoor tavern-style restaurant that’s made in mind for Miami locals who want to bring their families and break up their quarantine routines. Visitors can now book an all-inclusive stay with a package that includes kids under the age of 12 eat for free. The hotel is also currently promoting an all-inclusive special with free brunch and dinner (for a limited time only). Complying to all the Covid-19 safety rules, The Oceanside Hotel wants all guest to know that they can still have the Miami Beach fun-in-the-sun staycation and dining experience.

“Part of the hospitality business is to expertly accommodate all guests and ensure they have a wonderful time with us,” says David Carreno, GM of the Oceanside Hotel, “that includes the best possible opportunities, even with this pandemic. We wish for our guests to enjoy all the hotel and restaurant has to offer at affordable rates.”

Oceanside’s full-service restaurant has been with the hotel since 2017 and received positive reviews about their customer service and their diverse American menu. The kitchen and full bar are open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For Miamians and their families, The Tavern is where it’s at when it comes to pricing, the convenient hours of operation, and benefitting on the promotions.

About the menu: fun, mouth-watering, fresh food served in enthusiastic portions. There are more options for vegetarians than the average restaurant, offering several choices of pastas, salads, veggie burgers, and empanadas.

Below are some of the local favorites:

Breakfast – Country style waffles, jumbo stuffed croissants, breakfast tacos, seasonal fruit

Lunch & Dinner –Coconut shrimp, Juicy Lucy burger, chicken parm sandwich, Cuban style chicken, blackened mahi-mahi, grilled chicken Alfredo pasta

Dessert – Ice cream waffle sandwich and house-made key lime pie.

Dining at the Tavern at Oceanside Hotel offers something for every, “Our commitment is to bring joy to our guests and with the pandemic, our efforts are focused on making it easier for guests to come out, especially those with families,” says Luis Montenegro, GM of The Tavern, “We love our guests, many of them have been loyal to us for years.”

Website: The Tavern Oceanside

Address: 6084 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL, 33141

Instagram @the.tavern

Facebook @tavernoceanside

