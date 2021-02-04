The Spa at Baia Beach Club Set to Open at Mondrian South Beach

The Spa at Baia Beach Club rounds out Baia Beach Club’s Bayfront, Poolside Offerings

The Spa at Baia Beach Club is set to open mid-February at Mondrian South Beach, the waterfront oasis with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay, as part of the hotel’s $20 Million dollar property-wide transformation.

The modern 4,000 square-foot wellness center takes a forward-thinking approach to holistic self care.

Rituals include the Baia Balancing Signature Ritual which harnesses the power of aromatherapy and amethyst crystals, combining breathing techniques with massage and reflexology to ease tension and balance energy in the body and mind. $150 | 60 min, $185 | 90 min.

Body Therapies include the After Sun CBD Fun a hydrating treatment that will nourish and replenish the skin’s youthful glow. While CBD healing balm is applied and absorbed into the skin, a pampering scalp, head or foot massage melts away tension. $135 | 60 min.

With a vast array of Rituals, Body Therapies, Massages, Facials, Advanced Face Treatments, plus a full service beauty salon with hair & nail services available, The Spa at Baia Beach Club is an all-encompassing destination for wellness.

Friends or partners can take advantage of the unique co-ed relaxation lounge, co-ed Himalayan salt sauna or the couples spa suite with a private shower/tub and balcony. Not to be missed, The Spa at Baia Beach Club’s boutique stocking Malin + Goetz, Infinite CBD, Phytomer and Skinceuticals products to continue the wellness journey at home. To book please call (305) 514-1949 or email: thespa@baiabeachclubmiami.com.

Aligning mind, body and spirit, Baia Wellness Collective offers individual or group rates for Sound Bowl Meditation, Private Yoga, Mat Pilates, Reiki and one-on-one personal training in the updated fitness facility, featuring 1,700 square feet of state-of-the-art gym and training equipment.

Catering to members and guests, The Spa at Baia Beach Club offers special perks to members including:

State-of-the-art fitness center and complimentary classes: yoga, meditation, mindfulness and deck bootcamp;

Full-service spa with sauna, steam and treatment rooms (15% discount plus annual $150 spa credit);

Annual memberships also include:

Access to Baia Beach Club’s indoor and poolside restaurant and bar (15% discount); 50% discount on all food and beverage every Tuesday from 6pm to 11pm;

Resort pool with complimentary chaises, umbrellas and towels;

Daily luxury pool cabana rentals (15% discount);

Curated club programming including food and wine, music and entertainment, fashion, art and culture, and fitness and wellness;

Kids’ programs including activities, events, movies and special pool area;

Jet skis (15% discount); Kayaks and Paddleboards are complimentary;

First 4 hours of boat dockage are complimentary;

Special membership rate for hotel rooms with upgrades based on availability;

Special pricing on social events (15% discount);

Invitations to exclusive member-only events with dedicated members’ entrance;

Complimentary property-wide WiFi;

Valet parking rates: Weekdays – $5 for the first 4 hours, $5 for each additional hour Weekends – $10 for the first 4 hours, $5 for each additional hour



Located on West Avenue with direct marina access, Baia Beach Club brings chic Mediterranean vibes to the heart of Miami Beach and fosters community among members and guests.

Mondrian South Beach is located at 1100 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

For more information on Baia Beach Club’s Membership Program, please visit: https://www.baiabeachclubmiami.com/membership or call (305) 514-1949.