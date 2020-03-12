These Hotels Offer ‘Florida Residents Rates’ to rid the Cabin Fever

Where: Sarasota, FL

Hotel: The Resort at Longboat Key Club

Deal: Take the entire family on a Florida West Coast trip and stay at The Resort at Longboat Key Club to be one of the first to experience the newly renovated suites while taking advantage of the Florida Resident Discount. Fellow Sunshine staters can save up to 22% on staycations when booking online with a special code! The active/wellness retreat spans 410 acres and is known for their sports clubs including 45 holes of PGA-approved championship golf courses, 20 Har-Tru tennis courts, and the largest deep-water resort marina on the west coast. Additionally, amp up your vacation with cruiser bikes, stand-up paddle boards, boogie boards, and kayaks, or try more than 30 fitness classes at the state-of-the-art Mind & Motion Studio.

To book, visit https://www.longboatkeyclub.com/

Where: Sarasota, Florida

Hotel: Lido Beach Resort

Deal: Looking for a “cozy” staycation close to home, but miles from the expected. Lido Beach Resort offers a Florida Resident Package where Florida residents can save up to 22% off the best available rates when they stay two nights or more. The deal comes with two complimentary cocktails per day at the beach side Tiki Bar. The beachfront resort is situated on Florida’s Gulf coast and boasts sunsets and all things R&R, with a 300-foot stretch of white sand, two pools- one family friendly and one adults-only and the perfect go-to for a quick ‘getaway’ vibe.

To book, visit https://www.lidobeachresort.com/

Where: Daytona Beach, FL

Hotel: The DAYTONA

Deal: This spring, Florida residents can be among the first to staycation at Daytona Beach’s newest hotel and save 15% off rates at The DAYTONA. Features of the 144-room property include a racing inspired design with touches like vintage show cars on display year-round in the lobby, a full service restaurant and bar, and amenities that include an outdoor pool area with a fire pit and cabanas. The hotel’s prime location is steps away from NASCAR’s famous raceway and within the ONE DAYTONA retail and entertainment district, which gives travelers access to more than 50 restaurants and retail outlets.

To book, visit www.thedaytona.com

Where: Jupiter, FL

Hotel: Jupiter Beach Resort

Deal: Grab your favorite sunnies and head to the beach to get into the swing of easy, breezy beach life at Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa, the area’s only oceanfront hotel, located on a pristine stretch of golden Atlantic coastline. With the hotel’s Florida Resident deal, Jupiter invites fellow sunshine staters to save up to 25% off on select dates. Here, travelers can bask in the sun, practice their backswing on tennis courts, or indulge in ocean-inspired treatments at the resort’s incredible Opal spa. When ready to explore the local area, opt for SUP or kayaking tours with a chance to check out local marine life, take a Pontiki cruise while admiring mansions that line the Jupiter Inlet, or catch nightly live music at one of the area’s local waterfront bars.

To book, visit www.jupiterbeachresort.com

Where: Miami Beach, FL

Hotel: Circa 39

Deal: Your wanderlust has met its match at this colorful, globally-inspired hotel for explorers at heart. At this boutique, 97-room hotel, toast to new adventures at WunderBar, where you can sip your way through the Caribbean with rum flights and whimsical craft cocktails, and just steps away, recline and relax at the retro-chic pool deck for some Miami sunshine. After a day of exploration, fill up on worldly comfort food and dynamic small plates in a cozy booth at Circa 39’s signature eatery, Jules Kitchen. Only a block from the beach, Circa 39 is a sunny, happy haven for the upbeat travelers of the world. Florida Resident’s Offer: Up to 15% off nightly rates, plus a complimentary drink at WunderBar, complimentary yoga classes at The Palms Hotel & Spa sister hotel down the street, as well as 20% off at the Aveda Spa at The Palms Hotel & Spa.

To book, visit www.circa39.com

Where: Clearwater Beach, FL

Hotel: Sandpearl Resort & Opal Sands Resort

Deal: Sandpearl Resort appeals to families, couples, and groups of friends – whether it’s enjoying stunning sunsets, s’mores on the beach, the lagoon-style pool, nightly sunset ceremony at Pier 60 or a thriving craft brewery scene – there’s something for everyone. The property sits on a 700-foot stretch of white sand private beach, so no need to worry about finding a spot on the beach during your vacation, a lounge chair and beach umbrella will be awaiting your arrival. Sister property, Opal Sands Resort a mile down the beach offers guests an upscale, modern, and coastal-inspired experience that exudes a South Beach vibe – but on Florida’s Gulf coast. Whether it’s a smoking cocktail at one of the bars, fresh pasta at Sea-Guini, or one of 100+ indigenous dolphins swimming by, there’s always something new to be experienced at this hotspot. Book the Florida Resident Rate at Sandpearl or Opal Sands Resort and receive up to 25% off the best available rate.

To book visit https://www.sandpearl.com or https://www.opalsands.com/

Where: Belleair, FL

Hotel: Belleview Inn

Deal: Bask in timeless elegance at the Belleview Inn in Belleair, FL that opened in December 2018 just outside of Clearwater. Lay out by the pool, take a history tour to learn about the property’s legacy, or take the complimentary bikes for a spin to explore the local town. Guests of Belleview have access to the first golf course in Florida at the neighboring Belleair Country Club in addition to the private beach and AAA Four Diamond restaurant at sister property Sandpearl Resort on Clearwater Beach. Book the Florida Resident rate at Belleview Inn and save up to 20% off the best available rate when using the code 1RESIDENT.

For more information, visit https://www.thebelleviewinn.com/



Where: Key Largo, FL

Hotel: Playa Largo Resort & Spa

Deal: Book a stay an hour South of Miami for a Caribbean-esque escape without leaving the country at Playa Largo Resort & Spa in Key Largo. Situated on 14 beachfront acres, guests are greeted by a tropical oasis with an open air lobby with views of the expansive waterfront pool. All 178 luxury rooms including 10 private bungalows and a three-bedroom Beach House reflect the lush tropical destination, with a portfolio of aquatic amenities. Kayak or fish along Playa Largo’s private marina, lounge in a hammock on the private beach, enjoy a frozen cocktail at dockside restaurant Sol by the Sea or indulge in a treatment at the coastal-inspired Ocean Spa. Florida residents will receive up to 10% off and additional surprise perks upon check in.

To book, visit https://www.playalargoresort.com/

Where: Miami Beach, FL

Hotel: Marriott Stanton South Beach

Deal: Florida residents looking to get away in their own backyards can head for the stylish Marriott Stanton South Beach. Dubbed “Not Your Mama’s Marriott,” the property is currently offering 2,000 bonus points per night for Marriott Bonvoy members at its Florida resorts. One of the only hotels along Ocean Drive with direct beach access, Stanton offers the best of both worlds: less-crowded beaches thanks to its South of Fifth address, and city action as it’s just steps from the top bars, restaurants, and boutiques. Stanton embraces a cool, trendy beach club ambiance and relaxed luxury vibe. With two oceanfront pools and beachside cabana service, travelers can rest easy at this Art Deco pad.

To book visit www.marriottstantonsouthbeach.com